1h ago

add bookmark

One year after Haiti president assassinated, still no answers

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jovenel Moise.
Jovenel Moise.
CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP
  • A year after Haiti's president Jovenel Moise was shot dead in his private residence, no mastermind or motive for the attack has been identified.
  • A commando group entered Moise's bedroom and shot him 12 times.
  • The investigation has stalled.

Haiti on Thursday marked one year since president Jovenel Moise was shot dead in his private residence, with no mastermind or motive for the attack identified, and the investigation stalled.

Moise was assassinated in the early hours of 7 July 2021, when a commando group entered his bedroom at the house in Port-au-Prince and shot him 12 times.

Haitian police quickly arrested about 20 people, including 18 former Colombian soldiers presumed to be hired as mercenaries.

But there has since been little progress in investigations in Haiti and also in the United States.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who was named to his post just two days before Moise's death, is suspected of speaking with one of the prime suspects via telephone soon after the attack - a line of investigation which he has dismissed as a distraction.

Henry gave a speech on Thursday at a small ceremony that was boycotted by Moise's widow Martine, who was seriously injured in the attack.


"Despite weaknesses, the justice system must continue to do its utmost to track down the culprits, bring them before judges and impose exemplary sentences," Henry said.

"The death of the president must be the last act of a period of ignominy and intolerance."

Complications in the investigation have deepened in recent weeks as the prosecutor's offices in the Haitian capital have been invaded by one of the gangs plaguing the country.

The United Nations office issued a statement on the anniversary, expressing concern over "lack of tangible progress" in the search for justice.

"The investigation and prosecution of the case in Haiti appears to be at a standstill," it said.

"Since this crime was committed, growing insecurity, linked to violence committed by armed gangs, terrorizes Haitian citizens and monopolises public debate when challenges facing the country are increasing day by day."


The inquiry's delays have also been worsening by Haiti's rolling political crisis.

The Caribbean island nation's presidency has been vacant since Moise's death, with no date set for a vote to fill the office.

Five successive judges have been in charge of the case, but none of them have issued any charges for the 40 people currently imprisoned.

Haiti's parliament has not functioned properly in two years, as Moise had not organized elections since he himself took office in 2017. And without a head of state to appoint judges, the country's judicial system has also flagged.

Suspects charged in US 

With confidence in their own government all but gone, many Haitians have instead placed their hopes on the American judicial system.

Three suspects have been charged in Miami, Florida, where Haitian police also say the plot originated.

Those suspects are Colombian Mario Palacios, who is believed to be one of the five armed men in the room when Moise was killed, Colombian-Haitian citizen Rodolphe Jaar and former Haitian senator John Joel Joseph.

A fourth man was arrested at an airport in Istanbul in November, though Turkish courts rejected Haiti's extradition request for him just this week.

Despite the case's progress in the United States, a judge in April ruled to seal the evidence, citing two of the suspects' previous involvement as informants for the US Drug Enforcement Administration and the FBI.

A Haitian judicial source, speaking on condition of anonymity, lamented the US move, telling AFP: "A whole section of this story will remain unknown."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
haitijovenel moise
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think striking Eskom workers should be fired?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they must face disciplinary action and possible charges
66% - 3902 votes
No, stop scapegoating underpaid workers for government's mess
12% - 724 votes
Well, firing them won't solve the load shedding crisis
22% - 1289 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.72
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.10
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.98
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.44
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Gold
1,740.89
+0.1%
Silver
19.23
+0.1%
Palladium
2,011.00
+4.5%
Platinum
879.00
+2.4%
Brent Crude
100.69
-2.1%
Top 40
61,771
+3.4%
All Share
67,909
+3.2%
Resource 10
63,631
+5.0%
Industrial 25
83,690
+2.7%
Financial 15
14,757
+2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at...

30 Jun

GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at park runs
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo