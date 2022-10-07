2h ago

add bookmark

Organisation tracking Russian war crimes becomes Ukraine's first ever Nobel Peace Prize winner

accreditation
Anna Popova and Alona Matvieieva working at the Centre for Civil Liberty.
Anna Popova and Alona Matvieieva working at the Centre for Civil Liberty.
Ed Ram/Getty Images
  • The Centre for Civil Liberties has won the Nobel Peace Prize.
  • The organisation won it for their focus on tracking war crimes by Russia in Ukraine.
  • Members of the organisation say they were astonished at the news of their victory.

The Kyiv-based Center for Civil Liberties has run successful campaigns for political prisoners, tracked enforced disappearances and focused on Russian war crimes, but they did not see a Nobel Peace prize coming.

The NGO became the winner of Ukraine's first ever peace prize on Friday, sharing the award with Belarusian and Russian co-winners.

The Norwegian Nobel committee announcement sparked surprise and joy at the centre.

"When we found out the news, we were astonished," CCL's Anna Trushova told AFP.

Set up in 2007, the group is led by rights defender Oleksandra Matviychuk, a lawyer who turns 38 on Saturday.

"It is above all a reward for Oleksandra (who) gathers around her incredible people and does immense work in the field of human rights," CCL board member Alissa Malytska told AFP.

READ | 3 ways Russia's invasion of Ukraine affects SA's economy

Matviychuk, who was on her way from Poland to Ukraine when she heard the news, said in a Facebook message she was "delighted".

"We need to create an international tribunal and bring Putin, Lukashenko and other war criminals to justice," she added, referring to the autocratic presidents of Russia and Belarus.

CCL gained prominence after 2014 by mounting awareness campaigns around Ukrainian political prisoners and prisoners in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine - including the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, and the eastern Donbas region - as well as in Russia itself.

CCL's best known prisoner campaign was for the filmmaker Oleg Sentsov. He directed "Rhino", which was screened at the 2021 Venice film festival.

Tracking war crimes

Arrested in Crimea after protesting against its annexation, Senstov spent five years in jail in Russia before being released in 2019 during a prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia.

"It was (Matviychuk's) idea" to launch an international 'SaveSentsov' campaign, Olexander Starodubtsev, deputy head of Ukraine's national anti-corruption agency, told AFP.

"Lessia is very powerful and confident in what she does," said Starodubtsev, who studied with Matviychuk at the American University of Stanford five years ago.

READ | 'Be happy this summer!': Ukrainians bathe at Sloviansk beach as rockets fly nearby

"Her life is devoted to her mission. When we were studying in the United States, she was also busy at night" with human rights projects, he said.

A motto posted on her Facebook page appears to support his words: "Pessimism is a luxury you cannot afford. When your strength leaves you, your character emerges."

CCL also tracks the enforced disappearances of rights activists, journalists and local council officials.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the center has also worked to identify and document Russian war crimes against the civilian population in Ukraine.

Relying on the help of volunteers, the NGO sent groups to suspected crime scenes. It also worked to facilitate the return to Ukraine of "tens of thousands" of compatriots who were forcibly taken from the war zone to Russia.

"We have already recorded more than 20 000 crimes," Trushova told AFP.

The 2022 Peace Prize was also awarded to Belarusian human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski and Russian human rights group Memorial.

The peace prize laureates "represent civil society in their countries" said the Nobel committee.

But the award did not meet with universal acclaim in Ukraine, which was invaded in February from Russian and Belarusian territory.

"Very bad idea... but very typical for the West", Olga Roudenko, editor-in-chief of the English news site Kyiv Independent, commented on Facebook.

"We still have to work a lot so that we are seen as a separate phenomenon and not just part of the region with Russia and Belarus," she said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ukrainenobel peace prize
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
7% - 868 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
83% - 9913 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
10% - 1154 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.10
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.11
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.69
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.56
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,702.60
-0.6%
Silver
20.22
-2.1%
Palladium
2,234.45
-1.2%
Platinum
926.42
+0.1%
Brent Crude
94.42
+1.1%
Top 40
59,280
-0.2%
All Share
65,676
-0.2%
Resource 10
63,294
+0.0%
Industrial 25
79,505
-0.7%
Financial 15
14,072
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
How a local graduate of Obama's young African leaders initiative is inspiring...

6h ago

How a local graduate of Obama's young African leaders initiative is inspiring underprivileged pupils
Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down...

04 Oct

Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down by load shedding
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

03 Oct

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

30 Sep

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22277.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo