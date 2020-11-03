1h ago

add bookmark

'Our Miracle': Girl rescued four days after Turkey's deadly earthquake

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Ayda Gezgin was rescued more than 90 hours after the Aegean earthquake.
  • Turkish rescuers pulled her out of a collapsed building.
  • So far, 102 people have been killed.

A young girl was rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building in the western Turkish city of Izmir on Tuesday, more than 90 hours after a deadly earthquake in the Aegean Sea killed at least 104 people.

READ | Death toll climbs to 100 from devastating Aegean earthquake

Rescuers heard Ayda Gezgin's screams from under the rubble and managed to pull her out hours later, taking her out on a stretcher as emergency teams continued to search five apartment blocks for survivors.

Images showed Ayda's father hugging her after she was found under the debris, covered in dust. Crowds in the area applauded rescue workers after they carried away the young girl, whose age was variously given as 3 or 4 years old.

"She smiled, she was waiting for us," said Levent Onur, one of the rescue workers pulling Ayda out, adding the child had been stuck behind a washing machine which shielded her from injury.

"The name of our miracle after 91 hours is Ayda. Thank God," tweeted cabinet minister Murat Kurum.

Rescue workers carry three-year-old girl Ayda Gezg
Rescue workers carry three-year-old girl Ayda Gezgin toward an ambulance as they pull her out of the rubble of a building 91 hours after it collapsed.

Deadliest

Friday's earthquake in the Aegean Sea was the deadliest to hit Turkey in nearly a decade, with 102 people killed in Izmir and two teenagers on the Greek island of Samos, according to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The quake injured 1 026 people, with 143 still receiving treatment in Izmir, AFAD said.

More than 3 500 tents and 13 000 beds are being used for temporary shelters in Turkey, where relief efforts have drawn in nearly 8 000 personnel and 25 rescue dogs, the agency said.

Istanbul-based Kandilli Institute said Friday's quake had a magnitude of 6.9. There have been 1 475 aftershocks, AFAD said.

Turkey is crossed by fault lines and is prone to earthquakes. More than 500 people were killed in a 2011 quake in the eastern city of Van, while another in January this year killed 41 people in the eastern province of Elazig.

In 1999, two powerful quakes killed 18 000 people in north-western Turkey.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Death toll climbs to 100 from devastating Aegean earthquake
UPDATE | Death toll at 14, rescue operations at 17 buildings after earthquake hits Turkey, Greece
Mexican school owner sentenced to 31 years over earthquake deaths
Read more on:
turkeyearthquakes
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Until the matric exams are over, my family is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Self-isolating to ensure we don't miss any exams
13% - 494 votes
Following Covid-19 safety protocols, but still going out like normal
54% - 2042 votes
Business as usual, we're not worried about the virus
32% - 1217 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.05
(+0.77)
ZAR/GBP
20.84
(+0.42)
ZAR/EUR
18.78
(+0.40)
ZAR/AUD
11.44
(-0.17)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.86)
Gold
1899.10
(+0.28)
Silver
24.27
(+0.83)
Platinum
874.35
(+2.10)
Brent Crude
39.22
(+2.71)
Palladium
2246.01
(+2.06)
All Share
53547.06
(+1.77)
Top 40
49233.31
(+1.74)
Financial 15
9967.39
(+3.85)
Industrial 25
74586.82
(+0.51)
Resource 10
50136.56
(+2.54)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo