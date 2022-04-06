1h ago

add bookmark

'Our rights are shrinking' - Greek workers strike over soaring prices, low wages

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Workers in Greece went on strike over rising prices.
  • Consumer inflation is 7.2%, a 25-year high.
  • Government measures to alleviate the hardship do not go far enough, says workers.

Greek workers began a day-long nationwide strike on Wednesday over what they call a "deepening crisis" of rising prices and squeezed incomes, disrupting transport, ferries, schools and public hospitals.

The country's two biggest labour unions, representing about 2.5 million public and private sector workers, called the general strike expected to culminate in a protest in central Athens.

Greece emerged from a decade of financial crisis in 2018, only for the coronavirus pandemic to bring global travel to a standstill two years later, hurting its vital tourism industry.

Now, soaring energy prices, exacerbated by sanctions against Russia since its invasion of Ukraine in February, have further hurt workers' pockets.

"For the last 14 years, workers have been carrying the burden of a deep crisis that has affected everyone's incomes and lives," said GSEE, the country's umbrella private sector union.

The union added:

As the years go by the crisis is constantly deepening, the burdens remain, our rights are shrinking.

Greece's annual consumer inflation surged to a 25-year high of 7.2% in February on the back of rising energy, housing and transportation costs.

The government has spent about €3.7 billion ($4 billion) since September to alleviate the burden of soaring energy and fuel costs for farmers, households and businesses.

For the striking workers, the measures do not go far enough.

Tourists stand at the closed metro station at the
Tourists stand at the closed metro station at the Acropolis. In protest against price increases in recent months, the umbrella organisations of Greek trade unions have called for nationwide strikes.

GSEE said in March it had proposed a 13% increase in the monthly gross minimum wage to €751 due to soaring inflation.

The conservative government raised the minimum wage by 2% to €663 in January and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has promised a second, larger increase from 1 May.


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
greece
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
71% - 4711 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
29% - 1952 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.66
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.17
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
15.99
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.09
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Gold
1,920.19
-0.2%
Silver
24.22
-0.5%
Palladium
2,249.50
+0.8%
Platinum
968.50
-0.3%
Brent Crude
106.64
-0.8%
Top 40
67,477
-1.3%
All Share
74,470
-1.1%
Resource 10
80,339
-1.3%
Industrial 25
80,565
-1.7%
Financial 15
17,426
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month

6h ago

Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month
'It was really an out-of-body experience' - Gert-Johan Coetzee on designing a...

8h ago

'It was really an out-of-body experience' - Gert-Johan Coetzee on designing a dress for Lizzo
SA actor Mampho Brescia stars in reboot of 1996 Arnold Schwarzenegger thriller

04 Apr

SA actor Mampho Brescia stars in reboot of 1996 Arnold Schwarzenegger thriller
Local designer Skinny Sbu shares how his socks found their way into the Grammys...

05 Apr

Local designer Skinny Sbu shares how his socks found their way into the Grammys luxurious gift bag
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22094.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo