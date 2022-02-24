28m ago

'Our worst fears have now come true': Boris Johnson condemns Putin as the 'Russian dictator'

Kyle Cowan
  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson has indicated the UK could provide support to Ukraine.
  • During an address, Johnson called President Vladimir Putin "the Russian dictator".
  • He says the UK is working with "allies" on a massive package of sanctions on Russia.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given a strong indication the country could provide military support to the Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the former Soviet country.

In a brief address to the nation, Johnson was firm and offered a stinging rebuke to Putin, calling him "the Russian dictator".

"If the months ahead are grim, and the flame of freedom burns low, I know that it will blaze bright again in Ukraine because for all his bombs, and tanks and missiles, I don't believe that the Russian dictator will ever subdue the national feeling of the Ukrainians and their passionate belief that their country should be free."

He said the UK was working with allies on a massive package of economic sanctions aimed at eventually hobbling the Russian economy.

Johnson also hinted at possible UK military involvement.

"Our mission is clear; diplomatically, politically, economically, and eventually, militarily - this hideous and barbaric venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure."

NATO secretary Jens Stoltenberg said earlier on Thursday the alliance had agreed to increase its defensive measures.

Below is a full transcript of Johnson's address, which was delivered as CNN showed live images of Russian artillery firing into Ukrainian territory in the Belgorod region.

"Shortly after four o'clock this morning I spoke to President Zelensky of Ukraine to offer the continued support of the UK, because our worst fears have now come true, and all our warnings have proved tragically accurate.

"President Putin of Russia has unleashed war in our European continent. He's attacked a friendly country without any provocation and without any credible excuse.

South Africa calls on Russia to immediately withdraw troops from Ukraine

"Innumerable missiles and bombs have been raining down on an entirely innocent population, a vast invasion is underway by land, by sea and by air.

"And this is not in the infamous phrase a faraway country of which we know little. We have Ukrainian friends in this country, neighbours, co-workers. Ukraine is a country that has for decades enjoyed freedom and democracy, and the right to choose its own destiny.

"We and the world cannot allow that freedom just to be snuffed out. We cannot and will not just look away. It's because we have been so alarmed in recent months with Russian intimidation that the UK became one of the first countries in Europe to send defensive weaponry to defend the Ukrainians.

"Other allies have now done the same and we will do more what we can in the coming days. Today, in concert with our allies we will agree a massive package of economic sanctions designed in time to hobble the Russian economy. To that end, we must also collectively cease the dependence on Russian oil and gas, that for too long has given Putin his grip on Western politics.

"Our mission is clear; diplomatically, politically, economically, and eventually, militarily - this hideous and barbaric venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure.

"I say to the people of Russia, whose president has just authorised a tidal wave of violence against a fellow Slavic people, and to the parents of Russian soldiers who will lose their lives, I cannot believe this is being in your name. Or that you really want the pariah status it will bring to the Putin regime.

"And I say to the Ukrainians in this moment of agony - we are with you. We are praying for you and your families; we are on your side.

"And if the months ahead are grim, and the flame of freedom burns low, I know that it will blaze bright again in Ukraine because for all his bombs, and tanks and missiles, I don't believe that the Russian dictator will ever subdue the national feeling of the Ukrainians and their passionate belief that their country should be free.

"And I say to the British people and all those who have heard the threats against those who stand with Ukraine, we will of course do everything to keep our country safe. We are joined by our friends and allies round the world.

"We will work with them for however long it takes to ensure the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine is restored. Because this act of wanton and reckless aggression, is an attack not just on Ukraine, it is an attack on democracy and freedom in Eastern Europe and around the world.

"This crisis is about the right of a free, sovereign, independent European people to choose their own future. And that is a right that the UK will always defend."

