1h ago

add bookmark

Outrage in the Philippines as Duterte pardons 'killer' US Marine

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.
Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images
  • Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has pardoned a US Marine convicted of killing a transgender woman in the country nearly six years ago.
  • Duterte mentioned the full pardon in passing, saying he wanted to "be fair" to Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton.
  • Pemberton was jailed in 2015 for killing Jennifer Laude near a former US navy base in Olongapo City. 

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has pardoned a US Marine convicted of killing a transgender woman in the country nearly six years ago, sparking widespread condemnation from opposition leaders and activists who described the move as a "mockery of justice".

In a televised weekly address to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, Duterte mentioned the full pardon in passing, saying he wanted to "be fair" to Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton.

Pemberton was jailed in 2015 for killing Jennifer Laude near a former US navy base in Olongapo City. He was convicted in 2016 and placed in a special detention facility inside a military camp. A trial court signed off on his early release for good conduct last week, but was blocked by an appeal from Laude's lawyers.

"You have not treated Pemberton fairly. So I will release him (through) pardon," Duterte said after meeting his cabinet, including the justice minister, who cleared the president's decision.

"This is how I see it," he said. "So release him. Pardon. There is a time you are called to be fair."

Duterte said officials had not accurately measured the jail time served by Pemberton under a law that rewards good behaviour with shorter terms.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin added on social media, "Cutting matters short over what constitutes time served, and since where he was detained was not in prisoner's control - and to do justice - the president has granted an absolute pardon."

Duterte's spokesperson, Harry Roque, said granting a pardon is one of the "most presidential of all presidential powers", and that no explanation is required as to why the president chose to do so.

Roque has in the past served as the lawyer for Laude's family and had pushed for Pemberton's conviction.

'Rewarding criminal behaviour'

Rommel Bagares, one of Laude's lawyers, said he was dismayed by the pardon and questioned Duterte's foreign policy commitments.

"We see the welfare of our countrymen are set aside," Bagares told DZBB radio.

Chel Diokno, a leading human rights lawyer and former senate candidate for the opposition, contrasted the president's harsh rhetoric against Filipino offenders with the full pardon for the US serviceman.

"This pardon is an affront to the suffering of Jennifer Laude and her family, and rewards criminal behaviour," he wrote on social media.

Cristina Palabay of human rights group Karapatan described Dutere's decision as "despicable and shameless mockery of justice."

"By granting absolute pardon to Pemberton, Duterte is mocking the Filipino people," she said in a statement sent to Al Jazeera.

On social media, the hashtag #JusticeForJenniferLaude and #TransLivesMatter became top trending topics in the Philippines.

Since becoming president, Duterte has been known to take a hardline stand against the US, a longtime military ally of the Philippines, engaging in frequent and infamous tirades and threats against it.

However, he has yet to downgrade ties and in June withdrew his decision to scrap a bilateral troop deployment agreement that is central to the defence alliance.

Related Links
WATCH | Duterte-critic journalist convicted in Philippine libel case
Broadcaster shutdown crosses dangerous line for Philippines
Duterte defends need to 'power nap' after summit no-shows
Read more on:
rodrigo ­dutertephilippines
Lottery
1 person bags R337k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
20% - 1530 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 354 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
54% - 4101 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 1620 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.91
(-1.28)
ZAR/GBP
22.04
(-0.27)
ZAR/EUR
19.94
(-0.99)
ZAR/AUD
12.27
(-0.90)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.23)
Gold
1916.72
(-0.71)
Silver
26.69
(-0.57)
Platinum
899.00
(-1.15)
Brent Crude
42.05
(-1.52)
Palladium
2286.01
(+0.26)
All Share
54513.21
(+0.21)
Top 40
50243.97
(+0.12)
Financial 15
9804.26
(+3.12)
Industrial 25
72709.14
(+0.43)
Resource 10
54882.75
(-1.16)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep 2020

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20251.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo