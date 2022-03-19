1h ago

add bookmark

Overshadowed by Ukraine war, Yemen on brink as pledges fall short

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • After an international pledging conference failed to raise enough funds to avert a humanitarian crisis, the UN has issued dire warnings for Yemen.
  • After seven years of a conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands of people, 80% of its approximately 30 million people rely on aid for survival.
  • The conflict in Ukraine currently overshadows Aid-starved Yemen, and the nation is on the verge of total collapse.

The United Nations and aid groups have warned of grave consequences for Yemen after an international pledging conference failed to raise enough money to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in the war-torn country.

Overshadowed by the conflict in Ukraine, aid-starved Yemen - already suffering the world's worst humanitarian crisis, according to the UN - is on the verge of total collapse.

With the country almost completely dependent on imports, aid groups say the situation will only worsen following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which produces nearly a third of Yemeni wheat supplies.

Some 80% of its around 30 million people depend on aid for survival, after seven years of a conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands of people, directly or indirectly.

READ | 47 children killed, maimed in Yemen in two months - UNICEF

The UN voiced disappointment after Wednesday's conference raised less than a third of the target to help 17.3 million of Yemen's needy.

It has repeatedly warned that aid agencies are running out of funds, forcing them to slash "life-saving" programmes.

"A shortfall in funding means the needs of people will not be met," Auke Lootsma, the UN Development Programme's resident representative to Yemen, told AFP.

"The outlook for next year looks very bleak for Yemen. This is the bleakest situation we've had so far in the country."

Famine conditions

The violent struggle between Yemen's internationally recognised government, supported by a Saudi-led military coalition, and the Iran-backed Huthi rebels has pushed the country to the brink of famine.

The UN's World Food Programme has said the levels of hunger risk becoming catastrophic as the Ukraine crisis pushes up food prices.

ALSO READ | How Angelina Jolie is shining a light on other war-time atrocities amidst Ukraine war

Even before Russia invaded its neighbour, the WFP said Yemeni food rations were being reduced for eight million people this year, while another five million "at immediate risk of slipping into famine conditions" would remain on full rations.

"Clearly, pressing concerns over events in the Ukraine cast a shadow on (the pledging) event," Abeer Etefa, a WFP spokesperson for the Middle East and North Africa region, told AFP.

UN agencies had warned before the conference that up to 19 million people could need food assistance in the second half of 2022.

Etefa said: 

The $1.3 billion committed at the pledging conference out of just over $4 billion requested was a disappointment. We'd hoped for more, particularly from donors in the region who have yet to step up and commit funds for a crisis in their backyard. If we act now, we can avert what could be a point of no return and we can save millions.

The UN was seeking $4.27 billion but raised only $1.3 billion, with some major donors going missing - including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, who were among the top three at last year's conference.

The two oil-rich Gulf countries are leading members of the military coalition that intervened in the Yemen war in 2015, shortly after the Huthi rebels seized the capital Sanaa and subsequently much of the north.

The UAE withdrew troops from the country in 2019 but remains an active player.

'Lives will be lost'

"Some of Yemen's affluent neighbours, also parties to the conflict, have so far pledged nothing for 2022. We hope this will change," Erin Hutchinson, the Norwegian Refugee Council's Yemen country director, told AFP.

"It is a catastrophic outcome for the humanitarian response in Yemen. More people are in need this year in Yemen than in 2021. More lives will be lost."

During Wednesday's pledging conference, representatives from Saudi Arabia and the UAE stressed the need to stop the Huthi's "terrorist" actions, with the Emirati official saying the rebels "obstruct and deviate aid".

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, said it has provided more than $19 billion in aid and development to the country in the past few years.

Elisabeth Kendall told AFP:

Coalition partners appear now to prefer to control their own funding for Yemen, rather than leave it to the UN. This may be because Yemen's worst-hit areas are under Huthi control, so it may be unpalatable to see their aid flowing into the very areas over which they are fighting.
- Kendall is a researcher at the University of Oxford

According to Abdulghani al-Iryani, a senior researcher at the Sanaa Center for Strategic Studies, the coalition partners "appear to make their humanitarian response in the way that reaps greater political benefit, through their own organisations".

The six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council said on Thursday it seeks to host discussions between Yemen's warring sides in Saudi Arabia, despite the Huthi rebels' rejection of talks in "enemy countries".

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ukraineyemen
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Are you comfortable talking about money with your spouse?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we've been open about money since the beginning
83% - 1312 votes
No, my parents never spoke about money and their marriage worked out well
6% - 102 votes
I want to because I have no idea about our finances but it leads to arguments
11% - 167 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Clipped wings, turbulence and clear skies: Inside the Comair saga

7h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Clipped wings, turbulence and clear skies: Inside the Comair saga
PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught

12 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.86
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.58
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
16.43
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.03
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.7%
Gold
1,921.51
0.0%
Silver
24.97
0.0%
Palladium
2,491.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,027.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
107.93
+1.2%
Top 40
68,275
+1.0%
All Share
74,848
+1.0%
Resource 10
80,693
+0.7%
Industrial 25
83,556
+1.8%
Financial 15
16,848
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22074.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo