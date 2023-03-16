Pakistan court postpones police operation to arrest Imran Khan

The operation to arrest former Pakistani PM Imran Khan has been postponed.

This comes after Khan's supporters and police clashed earlier in the week.

Khan is facing charged over allegedly selling state gifts while he was PM.

A Pakistani high court ordered police on Thursday to postpone an operation to arrest Imran Khan for another day, defusing a surge in violence that saw supporters of the former prime minister fighting pitched battles with security forces.

Khan's aide Fawad Chaudhry said the Lahore high court had extended an order to halt the police operation until Friday. The state information minister, Amir Mir, confirmed the court order.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, dozens of Khan's supporters, armed with batons and sling-shots, barricaded his home to prevent security forces from arresting him for failing to show up in court over a case in which he is charged with illegally selling state gifts given to him while he was prime minister. Khan denies the charges.

The court-ordered attempt to arrest Khan, which began on Tuesday, triggered clashes between his supporters and security forces in his Lahore neighbourhood, raising fears about the political stability of nuclear-armed Pakistan as it faces an economic crisis.

The violence, in which protesters torched police vehicles, a water-cannon truck and scores of cars and motorcycles and hurled petrol bombs at security forces firing tear gas and rubber bullets, subsided after the high court halted the police operation on Wednesday.

AFP Aamir Qureshi, AFP

The legal proceedings against Khan began after he was ousted from office in a parliamentary vote early last year.

Since then, he has been demanding a snap election and holding nationwide protest rallies. He was shot and wounded at one of these rallies.

Current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected Khan's demands, saying the election would be held as scheduled later this year.





