1h ago

Share

Pakistan ex-PM Khan back in court after week of unrest

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is set to reappear in court on Monday. 
  • Khan was arrested on corruption charges last week and later released after his detention was declared unlawful by the Supreme Court. 
  • Violent protests erupted across the country following his arrest. 

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was due back in court on Monday after his arrest and brief detention last week sparked days of deadly civil unrest.

Khan was arrested on graft charges on Tuesday, prompting supporters to rampage through cities across Pakistan before the Supreme Court declared his detention illegal three days later.

In Islamabad, hundreds of supporters of the ruling alliance of coalition parties also began to gather on Monday for a protest against the Supreme Court's decision to release Khan.

The former international cricket star was due to return to the Lahore High Court, in his home town, to face fresh charges alleging he planned the violence that followed his arrest, one of his lawyers said.

"Khan will be appearing in court today for cases registered against him related to the incidents of 9 May to 12 May," lawyer Intazar Hussain Panjutha told AFP.

WATCH | Pakistan ex-PM Khan granted bail after unlawful arrest

At least nine people were killed, hundreds of police officers injured and more than 7 000 people detained in last week's unrest before Khan was released on bail on Friday, authorities said.

Khan will again seek bail in the new cases, which include a charge relating to the death of a supporter of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in March.

Panjutha said: 

He already has protective bail for 10 days in the rest of the known cases against him.

An embargo issued by the Islamabad High Court preventing Khan's arrest on any known cases was also due to expire on Monday.

Khan, 70, said on Twitter he expected to be arrested again.

"Using (the) pretext of violence while I was inside the jail, they have assumed the role of judge, jury and executioner," he wrote of the current government.

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan (C) with
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan (C) with his wife Bushra Bibi (L) arrive to appear at a high court in Lahore on May 15, 2023.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, who has vowed Khan will be rearrested, told reporters on Sunday the "terrorism and mobbing was all preplanned and this was done by Khan".

Khan's wife Bushra Bibi was also due in court to seek bail in the same graft case for which Khan was arrested last week, PTI officials said.

'Anger and anguish'

Parties that ousted Khan in a no-confidence vote in April 2022 planned protests on Monday against the Supreme Court's decision to grant Khan's release.

"People want to come in very large numbers because of a deep sense of anger and anguish," Sanaullah said Sunday.

There was a heavy security presence in the capital on Monday, and Islamabad police said some protestors had entered the so-called red zone housing the Supreme Court.

Security personnel and supporters of former prime
Security personnel and supporters of former prime minister Imran khan gather around his vehicle upon his arrival in High court in Lahore on May 15, 2023.

Khan has become snarled in dozens of legal cases since he was ousted.

Analysts say legal hurdles are often used to discourage dissent in Pakistan and Khan dismisses the cases as politically motivated ahead of elections due no later than October.

Khan has waged an unprecedented campaign of defiance against Pakistan's army, which has ruled the nation for nearly half of its 75-year history and continues to wield massive influence.

ALSO READ | Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan calls for nationwide protests

When Khan surged into office in 2018, most understood it was with the backing of the generals. Analysts likewise said when he left power it was because he had fallen out of favour with the top brass.

In opposition Khan has made explosive claims about the military's involvement in politics, including that they plotted a November assassination attempt in which he was shot in the leg while he campaigned for fresh polls.

His arrest last Tuesday came just hours after he repeated the allegations at a rally.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pakistancrime and courtspoliticsprotest
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think about the ANC government's response to the #LadyRussiagate allegations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not convinced of SA's innocence
78% - 603 votes
I'm giving them the benefit of the doubt
7% - 54 votes
I'm going to wait for the inquiry to unfold
15% - 117 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

2h ago

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Undercover brother: André de Ruyter writes an Eskom tell-all featuring spies, sabotage...

38m ago

LISTEN | Undercover brother: André de Ruyter writes an Eskom tell-all featuring spies, sabotage and subversion
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

7h ago

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

05 May

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.09
+1.2%
Rand - Pound
23.89
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.77
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.77
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.4%
Platinum
1,063.92
+0.4%
Palladium
1,532.03
+0.8%
Gold
2,012.33
+0.1%
Silver
23.95
-0.1%
Brent Crude
74.17
-1.1%
Top 40
73,238
+0.4%
All Share
78,570
+0.3%
Resource 10
69,739
-0.1%
Industrial 25
108,934
+0.8%
Financial 15
14,903
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants

1h ago

WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants
WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump...

12 May

WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump mattresses
'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at...

10 May

'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at Cape Town beach
Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first...

08 May

Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first heart surgery
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo