1h ago

add bookmark

Pakistan president approves anti-rape ordinance

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo by Parker Song-Pool/Getty Images)
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo by Parker Song-Pool/Getty Images)
  • The anti-rape law will remain valid for 120 days until it needs to be ratified by parliament.
  • The ordinance will set up special courts to try cases of sexual abuse of women and children within four months.
  • In September, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called for repeat offenders in rape cases to be chemically castrated.

Pakistan’s president has passed an ordinance aimed at ensuring rape trials are completed within four months, while also setting up a national sex offender registry.

“The President of the country Dr Arif Alvi has approved the Anti-Rape Ordinance 2020,” said a statement from his office on Tuesday, adding that the ordinance will remain valid for 120 days until it needs to be ratified by parliament.

“The ordinance will help expedite [legal] cases of sexual abuse against women and children.”

The new ordinance will set up special courts to try cases of sexual abuse of women and children, requiring all proceedings to be completed within four months.

It also establishes a special government cell to expedite the processing of legal cases, giving it the power to intervene and order medical examinations of rape survivors within six hours of a complaint being registered.

A lack of adequate medical evidence has often been at the heart of acquittals in rape cases in the country.

ALSO READ | At least six killed in attack on Pakistan oil workers - officials

Last month, the government in Punjab province, the country’s most populous, banned the use of the archaic and invasive “two-finger” test by medical examiners to determine whether a woman was raped.

The country’s federal ministry of human rights has also opposed the use of that test.

In September, the gang rape of a woman on a major highway in Punjab sparked national outrage.

Following that incident, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called for repeat offenders in rape cases to be chemically castrated, and members of his ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf promised that use of the death penalty would be expanded in rape cases.

Local media quoted the new bill as legalising chemical castration as a form of punishment for repeat offenders.

It also criminalised the act of revealing rape survivors’ identities.

“Violence against women and girls – including rape, so-called honour killings, acid attacks, domestic violence, and forced marriage – remains a serious problem [in Pakistan],” reads a Human Rights Watch 2019 report on the country.

“Pakistani activists estimate that there are about 1 000 ‘honour’ killings every year.”

The country ranks 130th on the UNDP’s Gender Inequality Index and 151st, or third-last, on the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
WATCH | 'World's loneliest elephant' lands in Cambodia, welcomed by superstar Cher
WATCH | 11 Afghan women killed in stampede near Pakistan consulate: officials
Pakistan bans TikTok over 'immoral content'
Read more on:
pakistan
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
44% - 6210 votes
No, I will not
40% - 5672 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 2293 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
view
ZAR/USD
14.90
(+0.59)
ZAR/GBP
20.01
(+0.06)
ZAR/EUR
18.11
(+0.75)
ZAR/AUD
11.26
(+0.53)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.51)
Gold
1851.67
(+1.35)
Silver
24.48
(+2.80)
Platinum
1036.00
(+3.28)
Brent Crude
50.31
(+0.64)
Palladium
2332.50
(+1.88)
All Share
59478.26
(-0.05)
Top 40
54466.51
(-0.10)
Financial 15
12084.47
(+1.38)
Industrial 25
78941.88
(-0.66)
Resource 10
56679.86
(-0.04)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

14h ago

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo