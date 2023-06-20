55m ago

Share

Pakistan starts DNA testing to identify victims of Greece boat disaster

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Pakistani families are providing DNA samples to help identify victims of  the Greece boat disaster. 
  • In the hilltop town of Khuiratta, where a family was being tested, authorities know of at least 28 people who are either dead or missing.
  • Witness accounts suggest between 400 and 750 people had packed into the fishing boat and only 104 people are known to have survived. 

Muhammad Yasin borrowed almost $8 000 to reach Europe by boat to try to build a better life for his young children. Now they are being DNA tested by Pakistan to see if their father is among the scores who died when their boat sank off Greece last week.

Most of the people on board were from Egypt, Syria and Pakistan and paid thousands of dollars to people traffickers like 28-year-old Yasin did. Hundreds more than the 81 confirmed victims are feared to have died.

"He thought his kids' future would be better," Yasin's brother Muhammad Ayub told Reuters as the two children, Subhan, three, and one-year-old Zulekha sat in his lap.

"We've no idea where he is. If he's alive or dead."

In the hilltop town of Khuiratta, where the family was being tested, authorities know of at least 28 people who are either dead or missing. The town, in the Pakistan-administered Himalayan region of Kashmir, like in some other parts of Pakistan, is known for people going to Europe to try to earn a better living.

Assistant commissioner Mushtaq Ahmad said: 

Each family is giving at least two samples - father, mother or son or daughter. Some of the women don't know their sons are missing, so we haven't told them.

The exact circumstances of the vessel sinking while it was being shadowed by the Greek coastguard are still unclear. The boat is thought to have set off from the Libyan city of Tobruk on 10 June.

Witness accounts suggest between 400 and 750 people had packed into the fishing boat that sank about 80km from the southern coastal town of Pylos. Police in Pakistan say 800 were on board.

Fourteen people in Pakistan have been arrested on suspicion of alleged trafficking. Nine suspected smugglers have been detained by Greece, all from Egypt.

READ | Greek coastguard finds two bodies in migrant tragedy search

Yasin had borrowed money to pay 2.2 million rupees to an agent to reach Europe, Ayub, a construction worker, said.

"There is widespread unemployment," he said. "So, for that reason, people run abroad for work."

He was among dozens of people waited for hours crammed at the town's hospital for the sampling, including Muhammad Aslam, who was hoping that giving his DNA would help find answers about his son.

"He had just one mission: to go to Europe," said Aslam, holding a picture of his 26-year-old son Shajid Aslam, who had made multiple attempts to get to Europe even after being deported from Turkey two years ago.

READ | Parents of Syrians missing in Greece boat tragedy 'pray day and night'

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told Reuters that DNA samples were also being collected in other parts of the country from families who wanted to come forward voluntarily. They will be sent to Greece to help with identification.

A massive search and rescue operation continued, but hopes were dwindling of finding any more survivors from the boat which sank in some of the deepest waters of the Mediterranean. Only 104 people are known to have survived. 



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pakistangreecemigrants
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
28% - 1183 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
58% - 2425 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 597 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

9h ago

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

10h ago

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

13h ago

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!

14 Jun

LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

13 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.39
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
23.46
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
20.07
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.47
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.5%
Platinum
961.75
-0.7%
Palladium
1,381.53
-1.1%
Gold
1,937.70
-0.7%
Silver
23.19
-3.3%
Brent Crude
76.09
-0.7%
Top 40
71,339
-1.6%
All Share
76,769
-1.6%
Resource 10
65,708
-3.2%
Industrial 25
103,613
-1.6%
Financial 15
16,233
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo