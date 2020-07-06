23m ago

add bookmark

Pakistan's health minister Zafar Mirza tests positive for Covid-19

Pakistan's health minister, Zafar Mirza.
Pakistan's health minister, Zafar Mirza.
Twitter/@voadeewa
  • Pakistan's health minister Zafar Mirza has tested positive for Covid-19.
  • This as the country struggles to cope with daily cases of about 4 000.
  • Other ministers have contracted the virus in the country.

Pakistan's health minister on Monday said he had tested positive for Covid-19, the latest senior figure to contract the novel coronavirus in a country where rising cases are putting pressure on the health system.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19. Under (medical) advice I have isolated myself at home & taking all precautions. I have mild symptoms. Please keep me in your kind prayers," State Minister of Health Zafar Mirza said on Twitter.

Pakistan has so far confirmed more than 229 831 cases with 4 762 deaths, according to government figures. The country has continued to confirm around 4 000 new cases per day, despite daily testing numbers falling.

Officials

A number of high level officials have tested positive in Pakistan, including Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi who announced he had the virus on Friday.

The Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed and the speaker of the lower house of parliament, Asad Qaiser have also contracted the virus.

On Monday, 48 doctors resigned in the eastern city of Lahore, one of the hardest hit areas by the virus. Salman Haseeb, president of the Young Doctors Association for Punjab, said the resignations were due to low morale in the stretched health system due to poor working conditions.

Related Links
Covid-19 wrap | Pakistan's focus on military, not coronavirus, Canada Day party goes virtual
Pakistan PM says 'no doubt' India was behind deadly attack
Six killed as gunmen attack Pakistani stock exchange, say police
Read more on:
pakistancoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The rumour mill is rife that SA's Super Rugby franchises will play in an expanded PRO16 in Europe. Should SA Rugby look to head north?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it makes sense logistically
35% - 741 votes
No, not playing the Kiwi teams regularly equals self-destruction
22% - 458 votes
SA Rugby needs teams in both hemispheres
43% - 904 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.00
(+0.18)
ZAR/GBP
21.25
(-0.02)
ZAR/EUR
19.24
(-0.43)
ZAR/AUD
11.87
(-0.29)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.02)
Gold
1783.75
(+0.48)
Silver
18.23
(+1.30)
Platinum
819.02
(+1.38)
Brent Crude
42.84
(0.00)
Palladium
1936.92
(+1.32)
All Share
54846.28
(+0.60)
Top 40
50503.91
(+0.65)
Financial 15
10134.53
(-0.15)
Industrial 25
76434.98
(-0.16)
Resource 10
51142.00
(+2.00)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

03 Jul

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

03 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

02 Jul

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo