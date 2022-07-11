1h ago

add bookmark

Pakistan's largest city flooded in latest bout of torrential rain

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Pakistan's business district in Karachi was flooded on Monday due to  torrential rains.
  • 126mm of rain fell in three hours, according to the chief minister of the Sindh province.
  • One person has been declared dead, adding to the 29 reported deaths since the start of monsoon season. 

Torrential rains caused widespread flooding and damage in Pakistan's financial capital Karachi on Monday, even inundating the business district, officials said.

Most underpasses were flooded and there was nowhere to pump the flood waters out to, the chief minister for Sindh province, Murad Ali Shah told reporters.

He said an unprecedented 126mm rain had fallen in three hours.

One death had been confirmed in the latest spell of Monsoon rains, adding to the 29 reported since they began last month.

The streets of posh areas such as the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) complex and Clifton were flooded, with water gushing into houses.

Karachi’s main streets, which house financial institutions and bank headquarters including Pakistan's central bank, were flooded and rescue services were using boats to reach stranded people.

ALSO READ | 'National tragedy' as Monsoon rains kill 77 in Pakistan

The Pakistan Navy was also taking part in the relief and rescue operations, the Navy said in a statement.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic losses due to torrential rains in Karachi," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Twitter. He offered every possible support for the Karachi administration.

The highway linking Quetta city to Karachi was also closed for traffic as sections of it were swept away by flash floods.

In southwest Balochistan province, about a dozen villages in Lasbela district were submerged as the Winder River overflowed and water flooded into houses.

The Navy and local officials had rescued about 500 people and local administration from the affected villages so far, government official Farhan Suleman Ranjho told Reuters.

Last week 64 deaths occurred in different parts of Balochistan province as eight dams burst due to flood waters. The metrological office has forecast more rains in coming days.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pakistanweather
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you feel about government trimming the temporary R1.50 general fuel levy subsidy to 75 cents this month?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The R1.50 fuel subsidy wasn't enough relief from the start
23% - 1050 votes
We need better interventions, I can't go on like this
52% - 2354 votes
It is what it is, consumers are on their own
24% - 1084 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.05
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.30
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.19
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.50
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,737.63
-0.3%
Silver
19.18
-0.7%
Palladium
2,201.00
+0.7%
Platinum
874.50
-2.7%
Brent-ruolie
107.02
+2.2%
Top 40
61,008
-1.8%
All Share
67,227
-1.6%
Resource 10
62,565
-3.4%
Industrial 25
82,724
-0.9%
Financial 15
14,694
-1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo