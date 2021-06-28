1h ago

add bookmark

Palestinian children feel abandoned amid home demolitions, says NGO

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A Palestinian child stands amidst the rubble of buildings, destroyed by Israeli strikes, in Beit Hanun in the northern Gaza Strip on 21 May 2021.
A Palestinian child stands amidst the rubble of buildings, destroyed by Israeli strikes, in Beit Hanun in the northern Gaza Strip on 21 May 2021.
Emmanuel Dunando / AFP
  • Four out of five children whose homes have been demolished in Jerusalem and the West Bank by Israel have lost faith in getting help and protection.
  • One teen asked why should they bother dreaming about a good future.
  • A report also found that 76% of parents felt powerless and unable to protect their children after losing their homes.

Four out of five children in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem whose homes have been demolished by Israeli authorities say they have lost faith that anyone can help or protect them and feel “abandoned by the world”, child rights organisation Save the Children has found.

The report published on Monday comes as Palestinians living in the Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighbourhoods of occupied East Jerusalem face expulsion from their homes to make way for Israeli settlers, pending decisions by the Israeli Supreme Court.

The report, titled Hope under the rubble: the impact of Israel’s home demolition policy on Palestinian children and their families, consulted 217 Palestinian families across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, all of whom had their homes demolished by Israeli authorities in the past ten years.

Of the children surveyed, 80 percent said they had lost faith in the ability of the international community, authorities and even their parents to help and protect them. They reported feelings of powerlessness and hopelessness about the future, the report found.

Fadi*, 16, told Save the Children:

Nobody stopped them – or could stop them again – from destroying our home, our lives. So why should I bother to dream about a good future?

The report also found that 76 percent of parents and caregivers feel powerless and unable to protect their children after losing their homes. A majority also said they feel shame, irritation and anger while 35 percent said they felt emotionally distant from their children.

The majority of children interviewed showed high rates of distress, including feelings of sadness, fear, depression and anxiety.

Children described having frequent nightmares, feeling like nowhere is safe for them, and being paralysed with fear, the report found.

“All I have are sad memories. I still feel traumatised by the soldiers and their dogs attacking and injuring my father [during the demolition],” Ghassan*, 15, told Save the Children.

“I have nightmares about the bulldozers ripping away every stone in our house, and the sounds of the explosions still haunt me.”

‘Stealing their futures’

Jason Lee, Save the Children’s country director in the occupied Palestinian territories, told Al Jazeera that the psycho-social impact from demolitions on these children is “unfathomable”.

“Three out of five children have had an impact on their education when their homes have been demolished. They found it difficult to resume their schooling, their studies which means that there are very limited opportunities for them for getting a job later on,” Lee said.

The report also found that seven out of 10 children said they felt socially isolated and had no connection to their communities after their homes were demolished.

“That’s a staggering amount of children that have no connection any more to their land, to their communities, they’re essentially drifting on,” Lee said.

“The fact that these demolitions, this coercive environment has been happening for decades, we are essentially impacting an entire generation of children and effectively, in a way, stealing their futures.

Lee said:

If you have children that are feeling stressed, have feelings of depression, anxiety, sadness, not feeling safe, not engaging in their studies, not engaging with friends, with communities and families, what future are we creating for a whole generation of Palestinian children?

Since 1967, Israeli authorities have demolished 28,000 Palestinian homes, according to Save the Children. About 6,000 children and their families have been affected by demolitions in the past 12 years.

The child rights organisation noted in a press release on Monday that the demolitions are illegal under international law and Israel, as the occupying power, must protect the rights of those living under occupation – especially children.

The child rights organisation has urged the new Israeli government to halt the demolition of homes and property in the occupied Palestinian territories and “revoke policies that contribute to a coercive environment and increase the risk of forcible transfer of Palestinian communities”.

*Names have been changed

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
palestine
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto number
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to gun control, South Africa needs:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Stricter laws to control gun ownership
30% - 1876 votes
To allow citizens to make their own choices
70% - 4420 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
view
Rand - Dollar
14.26
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.78
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.00
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.79
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Gold
1,779.39
-0.1%
Silver
26.11
-0.0%
Palladium
2,689.92
+2.1%
Platinum
1,096.00
-1.8%
Brent Crude
76.18
+0.8%
Top 40
59,821
-0.5%
All Share
65,809
-0.6%
Resource 10
63,604
-0.7%
Industrial 25
86,459
+0.1%
Financial 15
12,789
-2.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

11h ago

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

15h ago

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun 2021

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun 2021

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21175.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo