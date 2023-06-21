Palestinian killed in West Bank village attacked by Israelis

A Palestinian man was killed on Wednesday after Israelis allegedly attacked residents and property in the occupied West Bank.

The violence comes after two teenagers were buried, one during a Palestinian shooting targeting Israelis nearby and another during an Israeli raid.

Witnesses reported seeing torched homes, buildings and wounded people being evacuated by ambulance following Wednesday's clashes.

A Palestinian man was killed on Wednesday in an occupied West Bank village, the Palestinian health ministry said, as Israelis attacked residents and property.

The violence comes hours after mourners held a funeral for a teenager killed in a Palestinian shooting targeting Israelis nearby, while Palestinians buried a girl killed in an Israeli raid.

"A martyr arrived at the Palestine Medical Complex from Turmus Ayya after being shot in the chest," a health ministry statement said.

A resident of Turmus Ayya told AFP around "200 settlers" attacked the Palestinian village, while AFP journalists in the village saw scorched homes, buildings and wounded people being evacuated by ambulance.

READ | Israeli army blames mix-up for fatal shooting of Palestinian toddler

"Settlers shot at us and when the police and the Israeli army arrived they shot at us with rubber bullets and fired tear gas," said resident Awad Abu Samra.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request to comment on the violence when contacted by AFP.

It followed the funeral in the neighbouring Israeli settlement of Shilo of 17-year-old Nahman Mordof.

The teenager was one of four Israelis killed Tuesday when gunmen attacked a petrol station adjacent to Eli settlement before being shot dead.

Israeli forces later arrested three "wanted people" in the West Bank village of Orif, which the military said was home to the gunmen.

Schoolgirls carry body

In Jenin, girls in school uniform carried the body of their classmate killed in an Israeli army raid on the city on Monday.

Sadil Naghnaghiya, 15, died from gunshot wounds suffered during the hours-long Israeli incursion, the Palestinian health ministry said on Wednesday.

Six other Palestinians, including a 15-year-old boy and a militant, were killed in the raid.

WATCH | Israeli troops, backed by helicopter, kill 5 Palestinians in clash

A spokesman for the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Hazem Qassem, described Tuesday's attack against Israelis as a "response to the crimes of the (Israeli) occupation" in Jenin and elsewhere.

A statement from the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the government would fast-track settlement expansion at Eli in response to the attack.

He said in the statement:

Our answer to terrorism is to strike at it forcefully and build up our country.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six-Day War of 1967. Excluding annexed east Jerusalem, the territory is now home to around 490 000 Israelis who live in settlements considered illegal under international law.

Settler reprisals

The deadly shooting sparked reprisal attacks on Tuesday by Jewish settlers against residents of the nearby Palestinian town of Huwara, its mayor and a resident told AFP.

Several dozen people were wounded, the Palestinian Red Crescent said. An AFP reporter saw olive groves on fire.

Other settler attacks were reported in the evening, in Al-Lubban al-Sharqiya, near Eli, and in Beit Furik, another town in the northern West Bank.

"The destruction includes more than 10 homes, more than three commercial stores, this petrol station, the wheat field and many trees," said Yaacoub Aweiss, head of the Al-Lubban al-Sharqiya town council.

The army said Wednesday that its forces entered Orif village to "map the homes" of the shooters, a precursor to their demolition.

Israel routinely demolishes the homes of Palestinians it blames for deadly attacks on Israelis, arguing that such measures act as a deterrent.

Human rights activists say the policy amounts to collective punishment, as it can render non-combatants, including children, homeless.

The surge in violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict so far this year has killed at least 171 Palestinians, 25 Israelis, a Ukrainian and an Italian.

The tally compiled from official sources includes combatants as well as civilians and, on the Israeli side, three members of the Arab minority.