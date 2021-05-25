1h ago

Palestinian man killed by Israeli forces in West Bank - security sources

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories – Israeli forces killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Palestinian and Israeli security sources said, hours before US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Israel for talks.

The Palestinian security source said the forces killed a young man in the Al-Amari refugee camp near Ramallah.

A hospital in Ramallah identified the dead man as camp resident Ahmad Jameel Fahad.

An Israeli security official told AFP that during "attempted arrests" of "terror activists in Ramallah", one of the people aiding the activists was killed by border police.

Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Ahmad Jameel Fahad, who was killed by Israeli forces in a pre-dawn raid, in the Al-Amari refugee camp near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on 25 May 2021.

It was not immediately clear if the suspects were arrested.

Israeli forces have been carrying out arrests across the West Bank following violence that erupted around the 11-day conflict between Israel and Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas, which ended with an Egyptian-brokered truce on Friday.

Blinken, who said his trip was to support "efforts to solidify a ceasefire", met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, and was scheduled to meet Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas later in the day.

