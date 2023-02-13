1h ago

Palestinian stabs Jewish teen in Jerusalem: Israel police

Israeli police inspect the site of a reported stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City on February 13, 2023. RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP
Israeli police inspect the site of a reported stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City on February 13, 2023. RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP

A 14-year-old Palestinian stabbed and lightly injured a Jewish teenager in Jerusalem's Old City on Monday before being arrested, Israeli police said.

Police said they received "a report of a stabbing attack" at around 16:00 (1400 GMT), near the Western Wall plaza in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.

The Magen David Adom emergency response service said its medics treated a 17-year-old with "mild" injuries and took him to hospital.

Police identified the alleged attacker as "a 14-year-old resident of the Shuafat (Palestinian) refugee camp," which is also in east Jerusalem.

The suspect was arrested elsewhere in the Old City after a short search, police added.

Police told AFP at the scene that the alleged attacker was a Palestinian and the victim was Jewish, without confirming his nationality.


