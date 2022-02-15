Palestinian teen shot dead by Israeli forces in West Bank

A Palestinian man has been shot and killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, the health ministry said, during what witnesses described as a confrontation between protesters and Israeli soldiers.

The Palestinian health ministry said on Tuesday that a Palestinian “citizen” was killed by Israeli fire in Nabi Saleh, northwest of Ramallah.

The Maan news agency, citing local sources, identified the victim as 19-year-old Nehad Amin Barghouti. According to them, he died after being “shot by live bullets in the abdomen area”, shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Barghouti hailed from the town of Kafr Ein and was a freed political prisoner, the sources added.



Confrontations broke between Palestinians and Israeli forces at the entrance of Nabi Saleh, where Israeli troops fired live rounds, as well as tear gas canisters towards the crowds, Maan reported.

An Israeli army spokesperson told the AFP news agency they were looking into the incident.