52m ago

add bookmark

Pandemic caused 'unprecedented' emissions drop - study

Getty Images
Getty Images
  • According to the study, lockdowns resulted in a drop of CO2 emissions from transport, power and aviation.
  • The study found that year-on-year emissions dropped by up to 8.8 percent.
  • The experts say that emissions rebounded to their usual by July 2020 as most countries eased lockdown restrictions.

Pandemic restrictions saw an unprecedented fall in greenhouse gas emissions in the first half of 2020 - larger than during the 2008 financial crisis and even World War II - experts said Wednesday.

As governments ordered lockdowns to try to crush the first wave of Covid-19, CO2 emissions from transport, power and aviation plummeted, the international team of researchers said.

Using data including hourly electricity production, vehicle traffic from more than 400 cities worldwide, daily passenger flights and monthly production and consumption figures, they determined that the year-on-year emissions drop of 8.8 percent was the largest in modern history.

They suggested some fundamental steps that could be taken to "stabilise the global climate" as countries look to recover from the economic shock of the pandemic.

They noted however that emissions had rebounded to their usual levels by July 2020, when most nations had eased lockdown measures.

Zhu Liu from the Department of Earth System Science at Tsinghua University in Beijing said the study was the most accurate yet undertaken on the pandemic's effect on emissions.

"We were able to get a much faster and more accurate overview, including timelines that show how emissions decreases have corresponded to lockdown measures in each country," said Zhu, lead author of the study published in Nature Communications.

ALSO READ | UN human rights envoy asks to join case over Eskom, Sasol air pollution

The team found that CO2 emissions from transport decreased by 40 percent in the first half of 2020, and power production and industry emissions fell 22 percent and 17 percent respectively.

With more people working from home, the study showed a perhaps surprising three percent fall in residential emissions - something researchers attributed to an abnormally warm winter leading to lower heating consumption.

In April, when restrictions on movement and workplaces were at their height, total emissions dropped a whopping 16.9 percent compared with the same month in 2019.

"Overall, the various outbreaks resulted in emissions drops that we only see on a short-term basis on holidays such as Christmas or the Chinese Spring Festival," said Zhu.

Complete overhaul needed

An international plan to limit global warming outlined in the 2015 Paris climate deal aims to cap temperature rises well below two degrees Celsius compared with pre-industrial levels.

The accord envisages a safer limit of 1.5 degrees of warming - something the United Nations says would take an annual 7.7 percent reduction in emissions this decade to achieve.

The authors of Wednesday's study agreed with the writers of similar research released in August claiming that the 2020 emissions dip was unlikely to ease the climate emergency in the long term.

They said nothing less than a "complete overhaul" of the industry and commerce would keep a handle on global warming.

"While the CO2 drop is unprecedented, decreases of human activities cannot be the answer," said Wednesday's co-author Hans Joachim Schellnhuber, founding director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research.

"We need structural and transformational changes in our energy production and consumption systems."

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Climate change spurs doubling of disasters since 2000: UN
MUST WATCH | Earth on course to become 'uninhabitable hell for millions' - UN
Barbara Creecy | Covid-19 is a dress rehearsal for climate change response
Read more on:
coronavirusgreen
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
47% - 693 votes
It's four more years for Trump
53% - 777 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.54
(-0.53)
ZAR/GBP
21.53
(-1.10)
ZAR/EUR
19.44
(-0.54)
ZAR/AUD
11.84
(-0.41)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.83)
Gold
1899.10
(+0.36)
Silver
24.14
(-0.04)
Platinum
857.00
(-0.98)
Brent Crude
42.39
(+1.75)
Palladium
2329.48
(+1.66)
All Share
55394.23
(+0.62)
Top 40
51041.59
(+0.63)
Financial 15
9733.28
(-0.42)
Industrial 25
75514.83
(+0.26)
Resource 10
54782.05
(+1.35)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct 2020

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo