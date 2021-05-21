1h ago

add bookmark

Pandemic slows but India continues to mourn

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Win McNamee/Getty Images

The pace of the coronavirus pandemic slowed around the world for a third week in a row, although more than 4 100 people a day continue to die in India.

Here is the global state of play according to a specialised AFP database.

Fourteen percent drop 

The number of new daily cases around the world dropped by 14 percent last week to 638 600, according to an AFP toll to Thursday.

The number of daily cases had fallen by half over a month at the beginning of the year to around 355 000, but started to spiral higher again on 20 February.

The number of cases then began to drop again three weeks ago.

Latin America bucks trend 

The pandemic slowed down markedly in the Middle East, where there were one-fifth fewer cases. Asia and the United States and Canada regions saw cases fall by 19 percent, while Europe had a 17-percent drop.

However, Latin America and Africa bucked the trend with 10 percent and five percent more cases respectively.

Oceania was stable at one percent more, with just 250 cases a day in the region, almost all in Papua New Guinea.

Main spikes 

On a national level, Thailand saw the biggest increase, with 52 percent more cases, or 3 700 per day, of the countries that registered at least 1 000 daily cases over the past week.

Argentina followed with 40 percent more, or 29 300 cases, South Africa with 33 percent more, Belarus (28 percent more) and Sri Lanka, up by a quarter.

The number of confirmed cases only reflects a fraction of the actual number of infections, with different countries also have varying counting practices and levels of testing.

Europe has biggest drops 

The biggest declines in cases were all in Europe, led by Poland, where they dropped by 43 percent to 2,200 new cases per day, ahead of Romania and Serbia which both saw 37 percent drops, Austria (minus 36 percent) and Croatia (minus 36 percent).

Germany (minus 34 percent), the United Kingdom (minus 34 percent), Hungary (minus 32 percent) and Italy (minus 31 percent) followed closely behind.

India has most new cases 

India had by far the biggest number of new cases this week at 295 500 a day.

Although that was a drop of 21 percent, it is widely believed that its death and infection rate is largely under reported.

Brazil followed with 65,700, or seven percent more, Argentina (29 300, or 40 percent more), the US (29 200, 18 percent less) and Colombia (15 600 or six percent less).

On a per capita basis, the countries that recorded the most cases this week were the Maldives (1 575 per 100 000 inhabitants), Bahrain (740) and Uruguay (634).

Worryingly, the three are among the most advanced in terms of vaccination, having respectively administered a mix of different vaccines to around half their populations.

And the most deaths 

India also mourned the most deaths with 4 115 per day ahead of Brazil (1 954), the US (581), Colombia (496) and Argentina (492).

At a world level the number of deaths slightly decreased this week by four percent to 12 237 per day.

However, the World Health Organization believes that as many three times more people have died because of the pandemic than official figures suggest.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
indiacoronavirus
Lottery
1 person bags the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
5% - 2203 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
19% - 8486 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
76% - 34594 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies - catch up on all the episodes

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies - catch up on all the episodes
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
view
Rand - Dollar
13.96
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.76
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.00
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.79
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,877.20
0.0%
Silver
27.47
-1.1%
Palladium
2,776.00
-2.9%
Platinum
1,172.85
-2.3%
Brent Crude
65.11
-2.3%
Top 40
60,210
+0.2%
All Share
66,239
+0.2%
Resource 10
67,118
-0.6%
Industrial 25
84,155
+0.6%
Financial 15
12,839
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21139.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo