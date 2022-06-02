16m ago

Papua New Guinea's Ulawun volcano erupts, sending ash plumes 3 000m into the air

The Mount Ulawun volcano in north-eastern Papua New Guinea erupted early on Thursday, spewing ash high into the air before easing with no injuries reported.

READ | ‘Much remains unknown’: Tonga still cut off by volcanic eruption

The country's Geohazards Management Division reported "continuous forceful emissions of thick grey ash clouds" from the volcano for about 15 minutes.

Papua New Guinea's Mount Ulawun volcano, designated one of the world's most hazardous, is seen spewing ash, prompting authorities to warn of a possible eruption.

Mount Ulawun is one of the world's most hazardous volcanoes, featuring on a list of 16 "decade volcanoes" targeted for research by volcanologists because they pose a significant risk of large, violent eruptions.

The plumes were estimated to have travelled 3 000m into the air, prompting a warning to airline pilots in the area.

The Geohazards Management Division said:

Ash plumes from the eruption were blown to the northwest side of the volcano resulting in very fine ash fall in some places, including Ulamona Mission, and further downwind at Lolobau Island.

The volatile volcano is situated on the remote Bismarck Archipelago chain to the north of the country.

A series of eruptions in 2019 forced thousands of people to flee their homes.

