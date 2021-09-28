49m ago

Paris attacks survivors to relive horror in trial testimony

accreditation
  • The suicide bombing and gun assaults by three teams of jihadists on bars, restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall and the national stadium left 130 people dead and around 350 physically injured.
  • One by one over the coming weeks, 300 survivors of the murderous assault on 13 November 2015 are to take the stand.
  • A total of 14 defendants are being tried in person at the biggest trial in modern French history.

Survivors of the November 2015 Paris attacks testify from Tuesday at a historic trial, facing the ordeal of reliving that night of horror in the presence of over a dozen accused in court.

One by one over the coming weeks, 300 survivors as well as family members of the victims of the murderous assault on 13 November are to take the stand.

The suicide bombing and gun assaults by three teams of jihadists on bars, restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall and the national stadium - planned in Syria and later claimed by the Islamic State group - left 130 people dead and around 350 physically injured.

Some of the survivors told AFP that, as daunting as it was to tell their stories in a packed courtroom with the accused present, they felt it had to be done.

"I want to go through with this, it's part of my reconstruction effort," said 31-year old Marko, who sat on a terrace at the Belle Equipe cafe in central Paris with a group of friends when the gunmen attacked, killing one of them, Victor.

"I want to face these people, I want them to see who their victims were - What happened to us, and to those who are gone," Marko told AFP ahead of Tuesday's proceedings which were scheduled to begin at 12:30pm (1030 GMT).

France begins marathon trial over November 2015 Paris attacks

That night, 39 people were killed on terraces of bars and cafes.

A total of 14 defendants are being tried in person at the biggest trial in modern French history, and six others will be judged in their absence, with most of them facing life sentences.

Among them is the only surviving gunman, Salah Abdeslam, a dual French-Moroccan national, who has sought to upstage the first weeks of proceedings with repeated unscheduled interventions that have already angered survivors.

'Completely petrified'

The presiding judge has scheduled 15 witness statements by survivors per day, starting with those who were at the Stade de France stadium, followed by those in cafes and finally the survivors of the Bataclan concert hall massacre.

"I'm completely petrified," said 43-year old Edith Seurat, who made it out of the Bataclan alive.

At first, she said, she didn't see the point of going over the dramatic events again because "everything has been said a thousand times".

Two stabbed in suspected terror attack in Paris near former Charlie Hebdo offices

Instead, she said, she wanted to talk about her life since the dramatic events.

But when she went to listen in to the trial in its opening phase she realised that each investigator had a different version of events that night.

Emotion

"Perhaps I underestimated the importance of bearing witness, and maybe I will now focus on what I saw and heard," she said.

Many witnesses needed help to overcome their unease about addressing the court, said Gerard Chemla, a lawyer representing 15 of the survivors who have come forward.

Several grappled with survivor's guilt, the fear of having nothing interesting to say and the fear of breaking down, he said.

"To be overwhelmed by emotion or to cry in public is not a sign of failure," Chemla told his clients.

The witnesses will be facing the court as they testify, with the bench of the accused placed behind them.

'Inevitable'

But many of the survivors wondered whether they should turn around to address the accused, especially Abdeslam.

When Abdeslam last week told the court that the attacks had been "inevitable", Marko, who was in the audience, jumped to his feet.

"I started to shout abuse at him," he said. "An injured friend talked me down, but I still remained standing until the end, staring at him," he said.

The trial is scheduled to continue until May 2022.

