Partygate: More UK lawmakers submit no-confidence letters against Boris Johnson

Another lawmaker in Boris Johnson's Conservative Party on Wednesday said he no longer supported the British Prime Minister and had submitted a letter of no confidence.

"Standards in public life matter. At this time I can no longer support the PM," Anthony Mangnall, a lawmaker representing Totnes in southwest England since 2019, said on Twitter.

"His actions and mistruths are overshadowing the extraordinary work of so many excellent ministers and colleagues. I have submitted a letter of no confidence."

Meanwhile, Conservative lawmaker Gary Streeter submitted a letter of no confidence in Johnson on Wednesday, citing the recent scandal surrounding parties held at Johnson's Downing Street residence during lockdown.

"I cannot reconcile the pain and sacrifice of the vast majority of the British Public during lockdown with the attitude and activities of those working in Downing Street," he wrote in a post on Facebook.

Several Conservative lawmakers have submitted such letters over parties at Johnson's Downing Street residence which police are investigating for breaking lockdown rules. The number of letters is not publicly known and must reach 54 to trigger a vote of confidence in the prime minister.

