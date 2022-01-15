1h ago

add bookmark

'Partygate': what could happen next?

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Boris Johnson's position as UK prime minister is on the line after a series of revelations about coronavirus lockdown-breaking parties at his Downing Street office and residence.

What could happen next?

Johnson quits

Don't bet on a Johnson resignation.

The 57-year-old former journalist has defied gravity throughout his career, bouncing back from revelations about lies and extra-marital affairs, racist language and controversial views.

"He's always been able to get away with things that mere mortals can't," former prime minister David Cameron told Sky News recently.

Johnson, likened by Cameron to a "greased piglet" because of his ability to slip out of tight spots, may see his apology this week for attending one of the events as enough to get him off the hook.

He could also be largely exonerated from responsibility by a senior civil servant, Sue Gray, who is conducting a fact-finding investigation into the claims.

The Times on Friday said Gray's report was likely to conclude there was no criminal breach of coronavirus rules.

It also said Gray was expected not to pronounce on whether Johnson broke the code of conduct for ministers, and would recommend disciplinary action for staff responsible.

Johnson is seen as likely to want to hang on, so soon after securing an 80-seat majority in parliament at election just two years ago.

In his favour, the claims of repeated rule-breaking have so far seen only five Conservative MPs publicly call for his head, while his Cabinet has largely rallied around him.

But if senior ministers break ranks, he could decide it is time to go, prompting an internal leadership election that could last up to six weeks.

Johnson ousted

Gray's report will be scrutinised to see how critical she is of Johnson himself.

Strong criticism could embolden more Tory MPs to put their heads above the parapet and declare no confidence in his leadership.

The Conservative party has form for ruthlessly ejecting leaders who are seen as an electoral liability.

Margaret Thatcher was ousted by a leadership challenge in 1990 while Cameron quit in the aftermath of his failed "remain" campaign in the 2016 Brexit referendum.

His successor Theresa May stepped down after losing party support for her EU divorce deal in 2019.

At least 15 percent or 54 of the 360 Tory MPs have to write to the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservative MPs to trigger a leadership challenge.

The Daily Telegraph said Friday that 30 have already done so but the process is shrouded in secrecy.

Police action

London police have said they have been in touch with the Cabinet Office about the garden party claims but said Thursday their next step depends on what Gray says.

It has been criticised for declaring it would not retrospectively investigate potential breaches of coronavirus restrictions.

Should it launch a criminal probe, the pressure on Johnson would mount.

In 2007, Tony Blair's last year as prime minister was clouded by a police investigation into a "cash-for-honours" row but no charges were brought.

Johnson limps on

Johnson could survive the immediate fall-out from Gray's report but the damage could compound a series of other scandals that have dented his political capital.

His party has been fined for failing to declare who was paying for costly renovations to his Downing Street flat, and accused of rewarding wealthy donors with seats in the unelected upper chamber House of Lords.

Johnson's unsuccessful attempt to change parliament's disciplinary rules after a colleague was found to have broken lobbying rules led to a by-election defeat in a safe seat last month.

Tory grassroot members are unhappy too about looming tax rises and high inflation, as the UK seeks to recover from pandemic spending.

The next general election is not due until May 2024 at the latest but voters could still deliver their verdict on him in local polls in May. A drubbing would see the Tory knives sharpened.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
boris john­sonbritainukhealthlockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.37
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.03
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.55
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.08
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,817.74
0.0%
Silver
22.96
0.0%
Palladium
1,883.50
0.0%
Platinum
974.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
86.06
+1.9%
Top 40
68,448
-1.1%
All Share
75,160
-1.0%
Resource 10
74,434
-1.5%
Industrial 25
94,294
-1.0%
Financial 15
15,565
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

6h ago

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach

05 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo