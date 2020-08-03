49m ago

add bookmark

'Pathetic!' - Trump lashes out at virus coordinator

President Donald Trump Gallo Images/Getty Images
President Donald Trump Gallo Images/Getty Images
  • Coronavirus coordinator Deborah Birx warned about the pandemic's new surge, telling CNN the US is entering a new phase of viral speed.
  • US President Donald Trumped lashed out at her saying she "took the bait and hit us".
  • Dr Anthony Fauci has also received rough treatment from the White House.

President Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at his coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx after she sounded a grim warning about the pandemic's new surge, calling her remarks "pathetic".

Trump, angered by what he sees as overly pessimistic media coverage of his handling of the pandemic, said Birx had given into pressure to sound negative.

"Deborah took the bait & hit us. Pathetic!" he tweeted.

On Sunday, Birx told CNN that the United States, which has already seen nearly 155 000 deaths from Covid-19, is entering "a new phase" of viral spread.

"It is extraordinarily widespread," she said. "To everybody who lives in a rural area, you are not immune or protected from this virus."

Trump said that Birx's warning was issued only after she was attacked by the Democratic speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi and other Democrats have gone after Birx, a veteran public health expert, over what they say is her willingness to tailor her messages to win approval from Trump.

"I think the president is spreading disinformation about the virus and she is his appointee, so I don't have confidence there, no," Pelosi said on ABC television.

On Sunday, the White House sprang to Birx's defence.

"It is deeply irresponsible of Speaker Pelosi to repeatedly try to undermine & create public distrust in Dr Birx, the top public health professional on the coronavirus task force," Alyssa Farah, director of strategic communications, tweeted. "It's also just wrong. Period. Hard stop."

Trump, however, changed tack with Monday's tweet:

So Crazy Nancy Pelosi said horrible things about Dr. Deborah Birx, going after her because she was too positive on the very good job we are doing on combatting the China Virus, including Vaccines & Therapeutics. In order to counter Nancy, Deborah took the bait & hit us. Pathetic!

The other main public face of the US medical response to the coronavirus, Doctor Anthony Fauci, has come in for frequent rough treatment at the hands of the White House and sometimes Trump himself.

Fauci's typically hard-nosed assessments of the disease's progress regularly counter more rosy versions promoted by the president.

Trump has called Fauci "alarmist," suggested he is misleading the public, and last week said it was unfair that the doctor's public approval ratings are so much higher than his own.

Related Links
John Matisonn | Washington plays a war game: What if Trump refuses to leave office?
Trump says fed agents to stay in Portland until police 'cleanup'
US drops efforts to gag former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen
Read more on:
donald trumpuscoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Rugby Championship looks set to be hosted November and December, with New Zealand a likely destination. Would you be confident in the Boks defending their title?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the Boks will be undercooked compared to their Australian and New Zealand counterparts.
36% - 559 votes
The All Blacks will win easily if all the games are staged in New Zealand.
23% - 359 votes
Underprepared or not, the Boks should jump at any sort of opportunity to play Test rugby.
41% - 636 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.23
(-1.23)
ZAR/GBP
22.49
(-0.86)
ZAR/EUR
20.23
(-0.91)
ZAR/AUD
12.25
(-0.70)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.02)
Gold
1969.39
(-0.59)
Silver
24.20
(-0.78)
Platinum
913.89
(+1.45)
Brent Crude
43.61
(0.00)
Palladium
2088.00
(+0.99)
All Share
55829.40
(+0.19)
Top 40
51571.71
(+0.40)
Financial 15
9805.08
(-3.46)
Industrial 25
74738.74
(+0.31)
Resource 10
56585.24
(+1.85)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile...

02 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile assembly plant
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean

01 Aug

FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean
WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income...

30 Jul

WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income during lockdown
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo