1h ago

add bookmark

Patient says cannot forgive suspected arsonist in Japan clinic blaze that killed 24 people

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Brandweerwaens buite die kantoorgebou in Osaka, Japan, waar ’n brand Vrydag vermoedelik weens brandstigting uitgebreek het. Foto: Reuters
Brandweerwaens buite die kantoorgebou in Osaka, Japan, waar ’n brand Vrydag vermoedelik weens brandstigting uitgebreek het. Foto: Reuters
  • Twenty four people died after a fire broke out at a psychiatric medical clinic.
  • It is reported that a man entered the clinic carrying a bag of liquid which caught fire.
  • Deadly fires are unusual in Japan, which has strict building standards.

    • The perpetrator of a suspected arson at a psychiatry clinic in the Japanese city of Osaka that killed 24 people cannot be forgiven, a patient told media a day after the fire ripped through the fourth floor of a downtown office building.

    "I just cannot forgive the person who has done this," a patient of the clinic in his 20s told reporters gathered at the scene, declining to give his name.

    "I want the one who is responsible to pay for the crime according to law," he said.

    Mourners placed bouquets of flowers and offerings of beer and water on a makeshift table in the front of the building, which was covered in blue plastic sheets and guarded by police.

    "I wanted them to have something warm," said a 34-year-old care worker, who placed a can on coffee on the table.

    READ | Fire sweeps through building in Japan's Osaka

    "I prayed that an incident like this will never happen again," he said, while fighting back tears.

    The fire broke out on Friday morning after a man entered the clinic carrying a bag of liquid which caught fire after he set it down near a heater and kicked it, a police spokesperson said.

    The 61-year-old man was a patient of the clinic and is in a critical condition in hospital, public broadcaster NHK said. There was a smaller fire in front of the man's house 30 minutes before the clinic blaze, NHK reported.

    In 2019 an arson attack at an animation studio in the city of Kyoto killed 36 people and injured dozens. A 2001 fire at a building in Tokyo's Kabukicho entertainment district killed 44 people.

    We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
    In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
    Subscribe to News24
    Read more on:
    japanfires
    Lottery
    Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
    Full list of lottery results
    Lockdown For
    DAYS
    HRS
    MINS
    Voting Booth
    What did you think of FIA race director Michael Masi's decisions which affected the race result on Sunday?
    Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
    Results
    It's left a bitter taste for the sport
    21% - 1756 votes
    He did the right thing, we saw real racing
    53% - 4517 votes
    No surprise, FIA has been inconsistent all year
    26% - 2243 votes
    Vote
    Previous Results
    Podcasts
    PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

    11 Dec

    PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
    My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

    10 Dec

    My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
    Podcast series: click here to find them all

    25 Jun

    Podcast series: click here to find them all
    PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

    04 Dec

    PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
    PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

    27 Nov

    PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
    PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

    22 Nov

    PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
    Listen
    Rand - Dollar
    15.92
    +0.0%
    Rand - Pound
    21.08
    -0.1%
    Rand - Euro
    17.90
    -0.0%
    Rand - Aus dollar
    11.35
    -0.0%
    Rand - Yen
    0.14
    -0.1%
    Gold
    1,798.11
    0.0%
    Silver
    22.37
    0.0%
    Palladium
    1,785.11
    0.0%
    Platinum
    938.02
    0.0%
    Brent Crude
    73.52
    -2.0%
    Top 40
    64,680
    -0.7%
    All Share
    71,203
    -0.4%
    Resource 10
    68,486
    +1.1%
    Industrial 25
    91,786
    -2.5%
    Financial 15
    14,402
    +0.9%
    All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
    Feel Good
    KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

    14 Dec

    KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
    WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

    16 Dec

    WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
    FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl...

    15 Dec

    FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl fighting cancer
    News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

    11 Nov 2019

    News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
    More Feel Good news stories
    Editorial feedback and complaints

    Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

    LEARN MORE
    © 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
    Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
    Contact Us
    Iab Logo