29m ago

add bookmark

Pelosi says husband's attack highlights 'fear' in tense US political climate

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said a violent attack on her husband had highlighted the "fear" felt by poll workers in the heated political climate ahead of midterm elections.
  • The comments come one day after her husband, Paul, was released from hospital following an attack in which a man broke into the couple's California home.
  • The man accused of the attack, David DePape, 42, allegedly intended to tie up Pelosi and break her kneecaps, but found only her husband and hit him on the head with a hammer.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday a violent attack on her husband had highlighted the "fear" felt by poll workers and other Americans in the heated political climate ahead of next week's midterm elections.

The comments come one day after her husband, Paul, was released from hospital following an attack in which a man broke into the couple's California home and hit him on the head with a hammer.

The man accused of the attack, David DePape, 42, allegedly intended to tie up Pelosi and break her kneecaps, but found only her 82-year-old husband.

Pelosi said in a video posted to her Facebook page:

That has driven home to me the fear that some people have about what's out there, coming at poll workers and the rest.

"The message is clear, there is reason to be concerned. But we can't be fearful, we have to be courageous," Pelosi said.

Conspiracy theories born in the 2020 election are fueling harassment of poll workers across the United States, while unconstrained disinformation and toxic political partisanship are raising concerns of potential election-related violence.

In a speech this week, US President Joe Biden linked the attack on Pelosi to the political assault unleashed by ex-president Donald Trump's supporters against Congress on 6 January, 2021, calling emboldened violence "the path to chaos in America."

In her video, Pelosi said "it's going to be a long haul", but that her husband "will be well".

As for Tuesday's midterm elections, in which polls show Republicans poised for potentially heavy victories, Pelosi said that "there is no question that our democracy is on the ballot."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nancy pelosiusus elections
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 222 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
25% - 999 votes
I don't use Twitter
70% - 2812 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.90
+2.8%
Rand - Pound
20.37
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.87
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.57
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,681.34
0.0%
Silver
20.86
0.0%
Palladium
1,866.00
0.0%
Platinum
965.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
98.57
+4.0%
Top 40
62,769
+5.2%
All Share
69,305
+4.7%
Resource 10
66,568
+8.5%
Industrial 25
82,271
+4.2%
Financial 15
15,769
+2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Annual 'Sarmiethon' sees 91 000 sandwiches made in just 6 hours to feed the...

03 Nov

Annual 'Sarmiethon' sees 91 000 sandwiches made in just 6 hours to feed the vulnerable
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
From losing her job to turning a profit: Khayelitsha mom used lockdown to make an...

03 Nov

From losing her job to turning a profit: Khayelitsha mom used lockdown to make an upturn
FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from...

02 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from telephone pole
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22305.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo