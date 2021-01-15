1h ago

add bookmark

Pelosi tasks general with security review after US Capitol riot

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holds a press conference after the House passed Resolution 755, Articles of Impeachment Against President Donald J. Trump, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on December 18, 2019.
US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holds a press conference after the House passed Resolution 755, Articles of Impeachment Against President Donald J. Trump, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on December 18, 2019.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
  • Retired general Russel Honore has been appointed to oversee an immediate security review at the US Capitol building.
  • US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there is a strong interest in investigating the Capitol invasion.
  • Five people during the unrest.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that retired general Russel Honore, who coordinated the Hurricane Katrina response, will oversee an immediate security review at the US Capitol following last week's deadly riot by a pro-Trump mob.

She also said there was "strong interest" in Congress for a 9/11-style investigation of the unprecedented attack on the Capitol that has been described as an insurrection, and which led to the swift second impeachment Wednesday of President Donald Trump.

"Justice is called for," she said.

But Pelosi declined to reveal when she will send the article of impeachment - for "incitement of insurrection" - over to the Senate, a process that would trigger a trial of the president.

"You'll be the first to know when we announce that we're going over there," she told reporters.

Five people died in the violent unrest generated by Trump's supporters, whom he urged to march on Congress and "fight like hell" to save the country and stop President-elect Joe Biden from taking office on 20 January.

"We must subject this whole complex to scrutiny in light of what happened, and the fact that the inauguration is coming," the top Democrat told reporters, referring to Biden's upcoming swearing-in on the steps of the very Capitol where rioters fought with police and plotted to kill lawmakers.

"To that end, I have asked retired lieutenant general Russel Honore to lead an immediate review of security infrastructure, interagency processes, and command and control," Pelosi said.

She described Honore as "a respected leader with experience dealing with crises," including the military relief response along the Gulf Coast when Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans in 2005.

The 80-year-old speaker said that while the entire Congress remained passionate in their reaction to the deadly Capitol violence, "we must be very dispassionate in how we make decisions to go forward for security, security, security."

A handful of conservative House Republicans loyal to Trump are under scrutiny for their role in potentially coordinating with hard line activists who helped plan the action on the Capitol.

"If in fact it is found that members of Congress were accomplices to this insurrection, if they aided and abetted the crime," Pelosi said, "there may have to be actions taken beyond the Congress in terms of prosecution."

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
US House approves removing Confederate statues from Capitol
WATCH | On Capitol Hill, protesters clamour for Trump impeachment
Trump calls Mueller hearing a national 'embarrassment'
Read more on:
nancy pelosiuscapitol hill seige
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
52% - 6413 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
44% - 5514 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 484 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.21
(-0.86)
ZAR/GBP
20.66
(-0.09)
ZAR/EUR
18.37
(-0.21)
ZAR/AUD
11.72
(+0.07)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.76)
Gold
1826.20
(-1.04)
Silver
24.73
(-3.12)
Platinum
1072.50
(-3.71)
Brent Crude
56.41
(+0.64)
Palladium
2390.00
(-0.40)
All Share
63549.75
(-0.52)
Top 40
58446.35
(-0.49)
Financial 15
11916.89
(+0.01)
Industrial 25
83811.01
(+0.08)
Resource 10
63855.25
(-1.46)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo