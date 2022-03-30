36m ago

add bookmark

People raised in cities are worse at navigation: study

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
  • Scientists say growing up outside of cities appears to be good for the development of navigational abilities.
  • The scientists looked at how almost 400 000 people from 38 countries played a mobile game designed for neuroscience research.
  • The research found that people who grew up in rural areas scored better in the game and had a better sense of direction.

People who grew up in the country have a better sense of direction and navigational skills than those raised in cities, a study said Wednesday.

To find out how childhood environment influences navigation ability, scientists looked at how almost 400 000 people from 38 countries played a mobile video game designed for neuroscience research.

Players of the "Sea Hero Quest" game had to navigate a boat to find checkpoints on a map, according to the study published in the Nature journal.

"We found that growing up outside of cities appears to be good for the development of navigational abilities, and this seems to be influenced by the lack of complexity of many street networks in cities," said lead researcher Hugo Spiers of University College London.

Co-lead author Antoine Coutrot of the University of Lyon said research had previously shown that when mice grew up in cages with paths of differing complexities, "certain cognitive capacities in their brains, including spatial navigation, were also modified".

However, humans were a little trickier to study because "we cannot lock them up in cages," he told AFP.

So the researchers used "Sea Hero Quest", which was created in 2016 to study Alzheimer's disease and has since been played by nearly four million people.

ALSO READ | Iraq MPs fail for third time to elect new president

Coutrot said people who grew up in rural areas scored better because "the countryside is a rather complex environment in that it is very unorganised, with greater distances, meaning you have to memorise your route."

However, people raised in more complex cities such as Paris and Prague did much better than those from cities with orderly grid-based street plans like Chicago, he added.

And adults can still improve their sense of direction later in life if they work at it.

Coutrot said:

It's a bit like learning another language, which will be much easier if you learned it when you were young.

The researchers also developed a new version of the game called "City Hero Quest" to test how city-dwellers fared in their natural environment.

People raised in cities did manage better in grid street plans than those who grew up in the country - but the difference was nowhere near as stark as the other way around.


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
travel
Lottery
R125k for four Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
72% - 1936 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
28% - 757 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.48
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.02
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.15
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.4%
Gold
1,932.87
+0.7%
Silver
24.83
+0.2%
Palladium
2,254.50
+4.4%
Platinum
995.00
+0.8%
Brent Crude
110.23
-2.0%
Top 40
68,530
+0.9%
All Share
75,425
+0.9%
Resource 10
81,138
+4.4%
Industrial 25
82,304
-0.9%
Financial 15
17,630
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Ahoy, little sailors! Cape Town sailing academy gets almost R500 000 from Paris...

29 Mar

Ahoy, little sailors! Cape Town sailing academy gets almost R500 000 from Paris 2024 Olympics
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22087.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo