'Perfect storm of horrible consequences': Mom of 6-year-old who shot teacher pleads guilty

Teacher Abby Zwerner was shot in an elementary school.
  • Teacher Abby Zwerner was shot at Richneck Elementary School.
  • A 6-year-old boy allegedly shot her.
  • The boy's mother pleaded guilty to federal gun charges.

The mother of a 6-year-old Virginia boy who shot and wounded his elementary school teacher pleaded guilty on Monday to federal gun charges in a deal with prosecutors, according to court documents and her lawyer.

Deja Taylor, whose son shot teacher Abby Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News in January, pleaded guilty in federal court to being a user of marijuana while in possession of a firearm. 

While many states have legalised marijuana, it remains illegal under federal law.

Taylor also pleaded guilty to lying about her marijuana use during the background check required to obtain the 9mm semiautomatic pistol that her son used to shoot the teacher.

Taylor's lawyers have previously said that it was a mystery how the boy got hold of the gun. 

Prosecutors said in court documents that no gun locks or safety boxes were found in law enforcement searches of her residences.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors are seeking a maximum of two years in prison for Taylor, her attorney Gene Rossi said by phone. He hopes the judge will give her probation.

Taylor - who still faces separate charges in state court related to the shooting - will be sentenced on 18 October. 

Virginia prosecutors charged her in April with felony child neglect and with the misdemeanour of recklessly leaving a loaded weapon so as to endanger a child.

"This case is a tragedy," Rossi said. 

"It's a perfect storm of horrible consequences."

According to police, the boy had taken the handgun from home, placed it in his backpack and removed it while Zwerner, 25, was teaching class, firing a single shot through her hand and into her chest.

Another school staffer rushed into the classroom and restrained the boy while Zwerner ushered the rest of the students from the classroom to safety, police said.

Zwerner's lawyer, who filed a $40 million lawsuit against school administrators on her client's behalf, has said that Richneck Elementary officials had been warned that the boy was armed.

Virginia prosecutors did not charge the boy.

AFP reported that attorney Diane Toscano said administrators at the Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia were warned three times on 6 January by her client Abigail Zwerner and other teachers that the boy could have a gun and was threatening others.

Zwerner survived the shooting, but was seriously injured.

That morning Zwerner, 25, told school administrators that the boy, who has not been identified, had threatened to beat up another child.

Toscano said:

But the school administration could not be bothered.

An hour later another teacher told them that the boy apparently brought a gun to school but she did not see it in his school bag, and that he might have it in his pockets.

A third teacher then reported that another student said while crying that he had seen the gun and been threatened with it.

Richneck Elementary School
A policeman walks toward Richneck Elementary School.

Still no action was taken, and a school employee was denied permission to physically search the boy.

An administrator said the boy "has little pockets" and that the issue could be left until the school day ends.

"Tragically almost an hour later, violence struck at Richneck Elementary School. Abby Zwerner was shot in front of those horrified kids," said Toscano.

She said:

This tragedy was entirely preventable if the school administrators responsible for school safety had done their part and taken action when they had knowledge of imminent danger.

Zwerner faces more surgery.

Later Wednesday, Newport News authorities announced the decision to fire school district superintendent George Parker III "based on the future trajectory and needs of our school division".

The school board stressed that the "decision was made without cause as Dr Parker is a capable division leader" and thanked him for his service.

The case stunned much of the nation, given the age of the boy, even as the United States faces increasing numbers of school shootings.

