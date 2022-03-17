Peru court rules ex President Fujimori can leave prison - source, media

13m ago

Peru's top constitutional court on Thursday approved a legal recourse allowing former President Alberto Fujimori to be freed from prison, where he is serving a prison sentence for human rights violations, a court source said.

Fujimori, 83, had been pardoned on Christmas Eve in 2017, in a controversial decision that the country's constitutional court overturned. The new decision puts the pardon back in place, following the appointment of judges who were seen as more sympathetic to the former president.

It is unclear when Fujimori could leave prison or if new legal challenges could halt the decision. The source said judges had voted 4-3 to release Fujimori. Local news outlet RPP first reported the news on Thursday.

Fujimori, who governed Peru between 1990 and 2000 is a highly polarising figure. In his first term, he turned around the economy and ended a period of hyperinflation, but he was later sentenced for human rights violations involving a crackdown on the brutal Shining Path guerrilla group.

He resigned in 2000 after flying to Japan when a series of videos showed his spy chief bribing politicians in cash. In Japan, he claimed Japanese citizenship and stayed for years before flying to Chile in 2005 where he was arrested and later extradited to Peru, where he was successfully prosecuted.

Fujimori was sentenced in 2009 and released in 2017 for a few months, before being jailed again when his pardon was overturned.

Fujimori's allies - including his daughter Keiko Fujimori who has run for President three times - have long said he struggles with poor health and deserves a humanitarian pardon. Fujimori was hospitalized last week and discharged on Monday.

peru
