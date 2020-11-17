54m ago

Peru to swear in Francisco Sagasti as interim president amid protesting

New interim President of Peru Francisco Sagasti.

Beto Baron/Getty Images

Peruvian lawmaker Francisco Sagasti is set to be sworn in as interim President on Tuesday after being voted for by Congress in a bid to help calm anger on the streets amid deadly protests and the departure of two presidents over the last week.

Sagasti, will fulfill a government mandate until July next year, which would include holding a new presidential election scheduled for 11 April 2021.

The Andean nation has been shaken since the abrupt ouster in an impeachment trial of popular leader Martin Vizcarra last Monday. His successor, Manuel Merino, resigned on Sunday after two young people died in protests against his government.

Sagasti's appointment appeared to calm tensions, though a deep mistrust of the country's politicians still remains and on Monday night hundreds of people marched in the capital Lima, with calls for a new constitution and "justice for the fallen".

Sagasti, 76, an engineer and former World Bank official, said on Monday night that he was considering names for ministers in his government and did not rule out including members of the cabinets of centrist predecessors Vizcarra and Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.


