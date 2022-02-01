1h ago

add bookmark

Pfizer vaccine for children under 5 may be available in US by end-Feb - report

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE are expected to submit an authorisation request for the vaccination of kids aged six months to 5 years.
  • Vaccine shots for children younger than 5 years old could readily be available by end-February.
  • FDA urged the companies to submit the application so that regulators could begin reviewing the two-shot data.

    Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech SE are expected to submit an emergency use authorisation request as early as Tuesday to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for vaccines for children aged six months to 5 years, the Washington Post reported on Monday.

    Coronavirus vaccines for children younger than 5 could be available as soon as end-February under a plan that would lead to the potential authorisation of a two-shot regimen in the coming weeks, the Post reported, citing people briefed on the situation.

    The report says that the FDA urged the companies to submit the application so that regulators could begin reviewing the two-shot data.

    "The idea is, let's go ahead and start the review of two doses," the report quoted one of the people familiar with the situation as saying. "If the data holds up in the submission, you could start kids on their primary baseline months earlier than if you don't do anything until the third-dose data comes in."

    Pfizer, BioNTech and the FDA did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

    Pfizer said in January it expected the latest results from a clinical trial for kids under the age of 5 by April, after it amended its study to give a third dose to everybody who's less than five at least eight weeks after their last vaccination.

    The company amended the study because children between the ages of 2 and 4 who were given two 3-microgram doses of the vaccine did not have the same immune response that a larger dose of the vaccine generated in older children.

    Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

    We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
    In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
    Subscribe to News24
    Read more on:
    uscoronavirus
    Lottery
    2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
    Full list of lottery results
    Lockdown For
    DAYS
    HRS
    MINS
    Voting Booth
    Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
    Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
    Results
    No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
    35% - 1164 votes
    Yes, they did well given the circumstances
    65% - 2125 votes
    Vote
    Previous Results
    Podcasts
    LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

    31 Dec 2021

    LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
    PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

    11 Dec 2021

    PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
    Podcast series: click here to find them all

    25 Jun 2021

    Podcast series: click here to find them all
    My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

    10 Dec 2021

    My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
    PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

    04 Dec 2021

    PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
    PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

    27 Nov 2021

    PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
    Listen
    Rand - Dollar
    15.32
    +0.4%
    Rand - Pound
    20.65
    +0.1%
    Rand - Euro
    17.27
    +0.1%
    Rand - Aus dollar
    10.85
    +0.2%
    Rand - Yen
    0.13
    +0.2%
    Gold
    1,804.18
    +0.4%
    Silver
    22.61
    +0.6%
    Palladium
    2,369.50
    +0.8%
    Platinum
    1,036.50
    +1.4%
    Brent Crude
    89.26
    +0.8%
    Top 40
    68,383
    +0.8%
    All Share
    74,949
    +0.9%
    Resource 10
    74,211
    +0.6%
    Industrial 25
    94,470
    +1.0%
    Financial 15
    15,470
    +1.1%
    All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
    Feel Good
    Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

    31 Jan

    Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
    FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

    27 Jan

    FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
    News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

    11 Nov 2019

    News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
    FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

    17 Jan

    FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
    More Feel Good news stories
    Editorial feedback and complaints

    Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

    LEARN MORE
    © 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
    Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
    Contact Us
    Iab Logo