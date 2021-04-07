14m ago

add bookmark

Philippine police probe death of curfew violator forced to do squats

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police officers inspecting each motorists at quarantine checkpoints.
Police officers inspecting each motorists at quarantine checkpoints.
Photo by Ryan Eduard Benaid/NurPhoto via Getty Ima
  • Philippine police are investigating the death of a lockdown violator who was forced to do a hundred squat-like exercises as a penalty for breaking curfew.
  • The man was detained on Thursday night after going out to buy water in General Trias city, south of the capital.
  • He was taken along with other curfew breakers to a police station and made to do the gruelling workout.

Philippine police said on Wednesday they are investigating the death of a coronavirus lockdown violator who was forced to do a hundred squat-like exercises as a penalty for breaking curfew.

Police have punished more than 10 000 people for breaching a 18:00 to 05:00 curfew imposed on Metro Manila and four provinces bordering the national capital region last week to curb soaring infections.

Darren Penaredondo, 28, was detained on Thursday night after going out to buy water in General Trias city, south of the capital, his wife told AFP.

He was taken along with other curfew breakers to a police station and made to do the gruelling workout, national police spokesperson Ildebrandi Usana said, citing two witness accounts.

Usana explained to AFP:

They were made to exercise 100 times. It's a knee-bender exercise. It's painful. If that's the requirement, you will really pass out especially if you're not used to it. Even policemen themselves find it difficult.


Reichelyn Balce said her husband, who had a heart condition, could barely walk when he got home on Friday and was "in a lot of pain".

The next day he had a "convulsion" and died hours later.

"He said they were made to do pumping exercises for 100 reps. If they're not in sync, they have to start over," Balce told AFP.

Usana said the city's police chief and two officers have been removed from their posts pending the results of an investigation into the incident.

As of Tuesday police had fined nearly 10 000 people and ordered around a thousand to do community service or other activities for breaking curfew, official data show.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said on Monday local officials should consider using community service to punish people breaking lockdown rules, rather than jailing or fining them.

Rights groups have previously raised concerns about excessive punishments for people caught breaching Covid-19 restrictions.

During last year's monthslong lockdown, police and officials held curfew violators in dog cages and forced them to sit in the midday sun as punishment, Human Rights Watch said.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
philippinescoronavirus
Lottery
Easter weekend just got sweeter for two Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 5806 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1688 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 7026 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.54
(+0.1)
GBP/ZAR
20.08
(-0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.28
(+0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.09
(-0.4)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.0)
Gold
1,735.35
(-0.5)
Silver
24.94
(-0.9)
Platinum
1,231.50
(-0.8)
Brent Crude
62.74
(+1.0)
Palladium
2,608.02
(-3.0)
All Share
67,310
(-1.1)
Top 40
61,582
(-1.3)
Financial 15
12,216
(-0.4)
Industrial 25
88,058
(-2.0)
Resource 10
68,228
(-0.5)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital

1h ago

FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital
FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46...

03 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46 years at school
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

30 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo