57m ago

add bookmark

Philippines expands SA travel ban to limit spread of coronavirus variant

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

The Philippines will ban travellers from 19 countries including South Africa, and territories until mid-January as a measure to keep out a new variant of the coronavirus, its transport ministry said on Tuesday.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

The regulation will be in effect from midnight of 29 December to 15 January and covers Filipinos and foreigners arriving from the "flagged countries", the transport ministry told reporters in a group text message.

The flagged countries include South Africa, France, Australia, Canada, Germany, Singapore and Japan.

The Philippines previously imposed and later extended a flight ban from Britain until mid-January as the more contagious variant of the Covid-19 virus was first detected in England.

The new variant, which British scientists have called "VUI - 202012/01", has renewed fears about the virus that has killed over 1.7 million people worldwide.

With more than 470 000 infections and 9 124 deaths, the Philippines has the second highest number of Covid-19 cases and casualties in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia.

The new variant has not been detected in the Philippines.

Philippine health officials said the travel ban could be expanded to include more countries should those report the presence of the new Covid-19 variant.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
philippinescoronavirus
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 11485 votes
No, I will not
39% - 9905 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 3823 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.66
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
19.76
(-0.40)
ZAR/EUR
17.96
(-0.54)
ZAR/AUD
11.14
(-0.44)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.22)
Gold
1873.20
(-0.02)
Silver
26.09
(-1.04)
Platinum
1040.50
(+0.56)
Brent Crude
50.88
(-0.86)
Palladium
2344.13
(+0.70)
All Share
59479.82
(+0.80)
Top 40
54438.19
(+0.89)
Financial 15
12161.71
(+0.39)
Industrial 25
77510.63
(+1.36)
Resource 10
57983.80
(+0.52)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo