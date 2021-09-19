35m ago

add bookmark

Philippines' Manny Pacquiao to run for president in 2022

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Philippine boxer-turned-politician Manny Pacquiao declared that he will run for president in 2022. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Philippine boxer-turned-politician Manny Pacquiao declared that he will run for president in 2022. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
  • Manny Pacquiao has declared his intentions to run for president in 2022.
  • The Philippine boxer-turned politician accepted the nomination of a rival faction of the ruling party.
  • Pacquiao entered politics in 2010 as a congressman.

Philippine boxer-turned-politician Manny Pacquiao declared Sunday he will run for president in 2022, ending months of speculation about whether the legendary fighter would seek the country's top job.

"The time is now - we are ready to rise to the challenge of leadership," said Pacquiao, as he accepted the nomination of a rival faction in President Rodrigo Duterte's ruling party.

The eight-division world champion and beloved national hero made the announcement weeks after losing what could be his last professional fight against Cuban Yordenis Ugas in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao, who entered politics in 2010 as a congressman before being elected to the Senate, has long been expected to make a tilt for the country's highest office.

The 42-year-old is deeply admired in the archipelago nation for his generosity and hauling himself out of poverty to become one of the world's greatest and wealthiest boxers.

His boxing credentials along with fighting poverty and corruption are likely to be the key themes of his campaign.

"For those asking what are my qualifications, have you ever experienced hunger?" Pacquiao asked the national assembly held by the anti-Duterte faction of PDP-Laban.

"Have you ever experienced having nothing to eat, to borrow money from your neighbours or to wait for leftovers at a food stall? The Manny Pacquiao that is in front of you was moulded by poverty."


Pacquiao's star power in a country famed for its celebrity-obsessed politics will put him in a strong position in the presidential race.

But it will not guarantee victory.

A public skirmish between Pacquiao and Duterte over the latter's handling of the South China Sea dispute with Beijing and official graft could erode support for the boxer.

READ | Philippines' Duterte accepts 2022 vice presidential nomination

Duterte - who is allowed to serve only one term as president under the constitution - rivals Pacquiao for the affections of many Filipinos and declared last month he will run for the vice presidency.

A party faction loyal to Duterte also endorsed the president's close aide, Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go, for the top job - but he hasn't yet accepted.

Pacquiao would face a formidable opponent if Duterte's daughter, Sara, were to run for president, which she is tipped to do.

A recent poll showed the Davao city mayor - who belongs to a different party than her father -- with the most voter support, well ahead of Pacquiao and other potential contenders.

The deadline for registering as a candidate for next year's elections is October 8.

Deep divisions 

The nomination of two candidates for president from PDP-Laban showed "how deep the divisions in the ruling party are", said Eurasia Group analyst Peter Mumford.

"A key watchpoint will be whether most of the anti-Duterte camp falls in behind Pacquiao or whether it splits with multiple different presidential candidates," Mumford said.

"The former would complicate Duterte's succession plans by making victory for the eventual Duterte-backed candidate less assured."

Pacquiao, a devout evangelical Christian, was a high-profile backer of Duterte and his controversial drug war.

READ | President Pacquiao? King of the ring mulls Philippines' top job

International Criminal Court judges last week authorised a full-blown investigation into the alleged unlawful killing of possibly tens of thousands of people.

Pacquiao told AFP in a recent interview that he would continue the crackdown, but in a "proper way" that does not abuse "the rights of individuals".

Asked if he would protect the current president from criminal charges if he became leader, he said: "All of us are bound to the law."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
manny pacquiaophilippines
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The 2021 Matric exams have been brought forward to avoid clashing with elections. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
A disaster - kids are stressed enough
45% - 983 votes
Not the best idea, but necessary
15% - 336 votes
No big deal, it's just a few days
40% - 881 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

16 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.75
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.26
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.29
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.72
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,754.62
0.0%
Silver
22.41
0.0%
Palladium
2,019.00
0.0%
Platinum
944.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
75.34
-0.4%
Top 40
56,605
-0.9%
All Share
62,864
-0.7%
Resource 10
56,497
-3.9%
Industrial 25
81,170
+1.0%
Financial 15
14,018
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
PICS | Tugging at heart strings: Western Cape healthcare workers thanked with concert

15 Sep

PICS | Tugging at heart strings: Western Cape healthcare workers thanked with concert
Coining it: this Mpumalanga woman covered her floor with 50 000 5c pieces

15 Sep

Coining it: this Mpumalanga woman covered her floor with 50 000 5c pieces
This 8-year-old Durban girl is going viral for her incredible freehand paintings

15 Sep

This 8-year-old Durban girl is going viral for her incredible freehand paintings
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo