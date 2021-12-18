1h ago

Philippines typhoon: Death toll passes 30 amid alarming reports of destruction

  • Super typhoon Rai is lashing southern Philippines, forcing thousands of people to take shelter amid warnings of widespread flooding and destruction.
  • Scores of flights were cancelled across the country and dozens of ports temporarily closed as the weather bureau warned several-metre-high storm surges could cause "life-threatening flooding" in low-lying coastal areas.
  • Rai hit the Philippines late in the typhoon season - most cyclones typically develop between July and October.

At least 33 people were killed in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, official tallies showed on Saturday, with a charity reporting "alarming" destruction on islands that bore the brunt of the storm.

The latest figures come after a disaster official in the central province of Negros Occidental confirmed 13 people had died, most by drowning, and that another 50 were missing in a flood-hit area.

"We started urging people to evacuate as early as Wednesday but many were reluctant to leave," Salvador Mesa told AFP.

More than 18 000 military, police, coast guard and fire personnel will join search and rescue efforts in the worst-affected regions, Mark Timbal, spokesman for the national disaster agency, told AFP.

"There has been severe damage" on Siargao island and the northern tip of the southern island of Mindanao, Timbal said, referring to areas that took the full force of the typhoon as it slammed into the country.

"This is indeed one of the most powerful storms that has hit the Philippines in the month of December in the last decade," Alberto Bocanegra, head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in the Philippines, told AFP.

"The information we are receiving and the pictures we are receiving are very alarming."

There are around 100 000 residents on Siargao, but the population swells with visiting surfers and holidaymakers.

'Everything was destroyed'

Philippine Coast Guard has shared photos on social media showing widespread destruction around Surigao City on Mindanao.

Aerial footage showed swathes of rice fields under water.

At least three people were killed and dozens injured in the storm, Surigao City Mayor Ernesto Matugas told broadcaster ABS-CBN, taking the overall death toll to 21.

The vice governor of Dinagat, an island near Siargao, said at least six people had been killed there.

"Odette was so strong," Nilo Demerey told ABS-CBN, using the local name for the typhoon.

Residents on the island of around 128 000 people were "trying to repair their houses because even our evacuation centres were torn down," he said.

He added:

They can't seek refuge anywhere else... everything was destroyed.

"Siargao, Surigao and Dinagat island all suffered the same fate - we are appealing for help."

Bocanegra warned the disruption to electricity would affect the water supply, raising concerns about hygiene and disease.

After lashing Palawan island, Rai emerged over the South China Sea on Saturday and was headed towards Vietnam, the state weather forecaster said.

Scientists have long warned that typhoons are becoming more powerful and strengthening more rapidly as the world becomes warmer because of human-driven climate change.

The Philippines - ranked as one of the world's most vulnerable countries to the impacts of climate change  is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons every year, which typically wipe out harvests, homes and infrastructure in already impoverished areas.

Read more on:
philippinestyphoonsnatural disasters
