30m ago

add bookmark

PICS | At least 32 die in Bangladesh ferry accident

  • At least 32 people have died after a ferry capsized and sank in Bangladesh.
  • The ferry was hit by another ferry, which was transporting more than 100 people.
  • Dozens of passengers are still missing. 

At least 32 people died after a ferry capsized and sank Monday in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka following a collision, said rescuers, who found one man alive in a "miracle" hours later.

A dozen people were initially listed as missing.

The Morning Bird was hit from behind by another ferry around 9:30 local time (03:30 GMT) during the morning rush hour, when the country's largest river port is packed with vessels.

"We have recovered 32 bodies... We located the ferry more than 15 meters deep in the river," A. Zahidul Islam, a diver in the fire brigade, told AFP.

"I think we have recovered most of the bodies. The rest can only be recovered if the ferry can be salvaged and lifted... it looked like it was stuck in mud at the bottom of the river."

More than 12 hours after the sinking one passenger was found alive.

Rescuers were trying to raise the vessel when they saw the 35-year-old man, Suman Bapary, floating in the river, fire brigade spokesman Kamrul Islam told AFP.

"He was in the sunken ship... all these 13 hours. We don't know how. But it is a miracle," Islam said.

Coastguard spokesman commander Hayet Ibne Siddique said earlier that at least 50 people were believed to have been on board the vessel, which has a capacity of 150 passengers.

DHAKA, BANGLADESH - 2020/06/29: Members of coast g
Members of coast guard join the rescue operation as a launch named Morning Bird sank near the Farashganj ghat of Buringanga in Dhaka.
DHAKA, BANGLADESH - 2020/06/29: (EDITORS NOTE: Ima
Rescue team recovering bodies from Buriganga River.
DHAKA, BANGLADESH - 2020/06/29: Relatives of the d
Relatives of the deceased carrying a body of a victim as a launch named Morning Bird sank on Buringanga river in Dhaka.
DHAKA, BANGLADESH - 2020/06/29: (EDITORS NOTE: Ima
Rescue team recovering bodies at the Sadarghat ferry terminal in Dhaka.

Departed

The ferry had departed from central Munshiganj district. It sank as it was about to moor at Sadarghat, Dhaka's main river port used by hundreds of boats to travel to the country's south.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority's chief, Commodore Golam Sadeqk, told AFP the single-deck ship was "not overcrowded" and sank "due to carelessness".

He said the vessel had been cleared to carry passengers until September.

Witnesses told local television stations many passengers appeared to be stuck in the ferry's cabins.

The deceased were put in body bags before they were laid in rows at the harbour front. Another boat would later arrive to lift the damaged vessel from the water, Siddique said.

Boat accidents are common in Bangladesh, which is criss-crossed by more than 230 rivers.

The South Asian nation is heavily reliant on ferries for transport but has had a poor safety record.

Related Links
Cyclone Nisarga: 2 die, but Mumbai escapes largely unscathed
India evacuates 10 000 from homes, coronavirus hospital ahead of cyclone
Cyclone Amphan: 88 dead as Bangladesh and India start mopping up damage
Read more on:
bangladesh
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Jake White has embarked on the biggest modern-era South African spending splurge as he seeks to make the Bulls a powerhouse again. Will he succeed?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No doubt! Jake has a track record of success
43% - 1148 votes
I have my reservations
22% - 579 votes
Jake will pack up and leave sooner, rather than later
35% - 930 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.30
(-0.04)
ZAR/GBP
21.25
(+0.41)
ZAR/EUR
19.43
(-0.14)
ZAR/AUD
11.86
(-0.02)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.38)
Gold
1770.90
(+0.03)
Silver
17.80
(+0.05)
Platinum
814.26
(+1.63)
Brent Crude
40.50
(0.00)
Palladium
1892.01
(+1.56)
All Share
54141.50
(+0.92)
Top 40
49920.09
(+0.89)
Financial 15
10106.37
(+1.51)
Industrial 25
75144.66
(+0.46)
Resource 10
50813.08
(+1.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Cape Town couple open 'pavement library' that offers free books to locals...

9h ago

WATCH | Cape Town couple open 'pavement library' that offers free books to locals during lockdown
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in...

26 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in her free time
FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery

24 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20178.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo