32m ago

add bookmark

PICS | Atheists to save historic wooden German church plank by plank

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Regina Bierwisch poses next to the Stabkirche, in a wooded area outside the town of Stiege, Saxony-Anhalt, eastern Germany, on 19 November 2020.
Regina Bierwisch poses next to the Stabkirche, in a wooded area outside the town of Stiege, Saxony-Anhalt, eastern Germany, on 19 November 2020.
John Macdougal / AFP
  • Atheists from a small town in Germany embark on a mission to save a picturesque church by moving it from the forest to the centre of town.
  • The church is believed to have been built as a private sanctuary for patients recovering from lung diseases, until it was closed.
  • The Nordic stylistic 1905 building is said to have survived a fire incident that occured in 2013, which damaged its structure but the church on its own was not damaged.

Ask Hans Powalla if he is a believer and the immediate response is a firm "no".

Yet he and other villagers in and around the German town of Stiege have embarked on the Herculean task of saving a picturesque church by moving it from the middle of a forest into the centre of town.

Former electrician Powalla, 74, said they were driven by the "unique architecture of the building" and the "meaning that it gives to the region" in the Harz mountains.

The object in question is a stave church, or wooden church, complete with dragon ornaments on the roof, built in the Nordic style in 1905.

It is one of only three such churches from that era still standing in Germany, and is classed as a monument of national significance.

View of stave German church
A stave church built in 1905 as part of the Albert House sanatorium for patients with lung diseases, in a wooded area outside the town of Stiege, Saxony-Anhalt, eastern Germany.
Stiege Stave old church in Germany
Vandalised stained-glass windows inside the Stabkirche in a wooded area outside the town of Stiege, Saxony-Anhalt, eastern Germany, on 19 November 2020.

Unlike most churches which have prominent spots in town centres, this site of worship was built as a private sanctuary for patients recovering from lung diseases at a sanatorium located in the woods.

But the sanatorium was shut, and by 2009, the church fell out of use.

Its isolated location makes it a target for vandals.

A fire broke out at the former lung clinic just a few metres away from the church in 2013, damaging its structure.

"From the village, we saw the black plumes of smoke and thought 'oh no, there goes the church'," said Regina Nowolski, 69, a member of the Stiege Stave Church Association, co-founded by Powalla.

Burnt down view of Stabkirche
View of the burned down Albert House sanatorium for patients with lung diseases, in a wooded area outside the town of Stiege, Saxony-Anhalt, eastern Germany, on 19 November 19, 2020.
Bunt view of the Stabkirche
Remnants of the Stabkirche church in a wooded area outside the town of Stiege, Saxony-Anhalt, eastern Germany.

But as it turned out, the church was undamaged.

"And there came the idea that something must be done now or the church will one day collapse," said Regina Bierwisch, spokeswoman for the association.

"The only solution to save the church was to take it away."

'Like Lego'

While the idea was clear-cut, it was far easier said than done.

The challenges were plentiful: getting permission to move the structure, finding a new home, and working out how to get it there.

At one point, lifting the whole building with a Bundeswehr military helicopter was mulled.

Groundlaying work of Stiege Stave German church
Structural view of the groundlaying work in the centre of Stiege for the Stabkirche, a stave church built in 1905 as part of the Albert House sanatorium for patients with lung diseases.
Inside the Stabkirche church
View taken inside the Stabkirche, a stave church built in 1905 as part of the Albert House sanatorium for patients with lung diseases, in a wooded area outside the town of Stiege, Saxony-Anhalt, eastern Germany, on 19 November 2020.

Linked to all those issues is the million-euro question of how to finance the project.

Undeterred, members of the association took the matter to the mayor, wrote to federal authorities on conservation and made public appeals to fundraise.

"In the beginning I found it a funny idea. But I quickly noticed that they're not giving up, they are there to see it through," Ronald Fiebelkorn, mayor of the Oberharz am Brocken region, told AFP.

Buoyed by the wave of enthusiasm, Fiebelkorn took it to state and federal authorities whose initial reaction had been "you're crazy".

But soon, the officials also relented.

With backing and funding secured, the 1.1 million euro project to move the church is now in its last lap.

A plot of land has been secured in Stiege town, offered by the regional authorities to the association at a symbolic price of one euro.

Tourists visit the Stabkirche church
Tourists visit the Stabkirche, a stave church built in 1905 as part of the Albert House sanatorium for patients with lung diseases, in a wooded area in Germany.
Regina Bierwisch posing next to a church a German
Regina Bierwisch, spokeswoman for the Stiege Stave Church Association posing next to the old church that served as a sanatorium.
Regina Bierwisch posing next to a church a German
Regina Bierwisch poses next to the Stabkirche, in a wooded area outside the town of Stiege, Saxony-Anhalt, eastern Germany, on 19 November 2020.

The association also purchased the private church from current owners, a real estate company in Berlin, for a single euro.

Groundbreaking at the new site began in November and once the concrete foundation is laid, from March, the church will be taken apart from top to bottom, plank by plank.

"Just like a Lego house," said Bierwisch, noting that the wood must be rebuilt quickly at its new plot about five kilometres away, with completion targeted for September.

There is already a community church in Stiege itself, and Bierwisch made clear the intention is "not to compete" for believers.

Rather, in its new home, the association hopes the stave church will become an open space for community events as well as serve as a new attraction for visitors to the region.

Pointing out that the largest stave church in Germany is located just about 60 kilometres away in the town of Hahnenklee, also in the Harz mountains region, Bierwisch said: "That can become a tourism route, with churches as the highlights.

"The conservation of what people could do 100 years ago should be shown and be seen, respected in this beautiful tourist area.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
atheistsstiegegermany
Lottery
Lekker Sunday for 4 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
45% - 8507 votes
No, I will not
40% - 7606 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 2985 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
view
ZAR/USD
14.85
(-0.91)
ZAR/GBP
19.65
(+0.35)
ZAR/EUR
18.06
(-0.49)
ZAR/AUD
11.13
(+0.29)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.57)
Gold
1873.09
(-0.50)
Silver
25.79
(-0.14)
Platinum
984.00
(-4.27)
Brent Crude
52.07
(0.00)
Palladium
2304.00
(-1.30)
All Share
58262.26
(-2.55)
Top 40
53378.07
(-2.40)
Financial 15
11639.50
(-6.36)
Industrial 25
77312.62
(-1.09)
Resource 10
55937.48
(-2.43)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo