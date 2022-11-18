1h ago

PICS | Climate activists target yet more artwork as Paris sculpture vandalised with orange paint

French Culture Minister Rima Abdul-Malak talks with a worker cleaning up the Horse and Rider statue by the artist Charles Ray after activists threw paint on it.
Environmental activists on Friday dumped orange paint over an outdoor sculpture by the American artist Charles Ray in central Paris, the latest in a string of artwork defacements aimed at spurring greater government efforts to fight climate change.

The lifesize "Horse and Rider" stands in front of the Bourse de Commerce contemporary art museum, which houses part of the collection of French fashion billionaire Francois Pinault.

The action was claimed by Derniere Renovation (Last Renewal), which showed two activists kneeling and holding hands in front of the doused sculpture on its website.

They had also put a white T-shift over the rider with the phrase "We have 858 days left", apparently a reference to studies that say carbon emissions must peak by 2025 if the planet is to have a viable future.

SEE | Man glues his face to 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' at the Hague during climate protest

"Eco-vandalism is taken up a notch," Culture Minister Rima Abdel Malak, who visited the site as workers cleaned up the paint, wrote on Twitter.

"Art and ecology are not incompatible. It's the opposite, they are common causes," she said.

The incident came as climate activists targeted an Andy Warhol work in Milan on Friday, covering a car repainted by the American pop artist with flour - two weeks after the same group threw pea soup at a Van Gogh painting in Rome.

French Culture Minister Rima Abdul-Malak, right, stands by the Horse and Rider statue by the artist Charles Ray, which was vandalised by protesters.

Vermeer's Girl with a Pearl Earring in The Hague and Van Gogh's Sunflowers in London have also been targeted, drawing widespread condemnation from officials.


