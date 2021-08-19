15m ago

PICS | Defiant Afghans wave national flag on independence anniversary despite Taliban capture

Afghans try to raise the national flag of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, despite the presence of Taliban fighters.
MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES
MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES
  • Afghan residents have taken to the streets to celebrate the country's independence, despite the Taliban having seized power.
  • The Taliban has captured the city of Kabul.
  • There were some reports that residents were even celebrating in Kabul.

Defiant flag-waving Afghans took to the streets Thursday to mark the country's independence anniversary, just days after the Taliban seized power and raised their own white standard over government buildings.

An AFP staffer saw one group of men and women unfurl a large black, red and green tricolour near Wazir Akbar Khan - a suburb in the capital - even as a pick-up truck carrying Taliban fighters cruised slowly by.

The truck slowed down and the group attracted some curious stares, but the fighters rolled on and ignored the show of defiance.

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN -- AUGUST 19, 2021: Afghans mar
Afghans march down the street carrying banners and the flag of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, despite the presence of Taliban fighters.

Amanullah Khan, then the emir, declared independence in 1919 after the third Anglo-Afghan war and the country has had dozens of flags since then.

READ | Afghan student who rushed to Kabul airport: 'I thought at one point that I will die'

The latest was adopted in 2013 and features three vertical bands of black, red and green, with the national emblem printed in white.

On Wednesday, Taliban fighters fired shots to disperse dozens of Afghans in Jalalabad who waved the flag ahead of national day.

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN -- AUGUST 19, 2021: Afghans mar
Afghans march down the street carrying banners and the flag of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, despite the presence of Taliban fighters.

There were also unconfirmed reports of shots fired in Kunar Thursday and Twitter showed several cars and motorbikes racing through the Asadabad suburb of the capital while flying flags.

Social media also showed a crowd cheering a man shimmying up a pole in Abdul Haq Square - also in Kabul - before tying the flag to the top.

Another post showed dozens of protesters carrying flags and marching through the street elsewhere in the capital.

The Taliban flag is a plain white banner inscribed with the Islamic declaration of faith - now a familiar pennant since the group's lightning-fast takeover of the country following a simmering 20-year insurgency.

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN -- AUGUST 19, 2021: Afghans try
Afghans try to raise the national flag of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, despite the presence of Taliban fighters.

On Thursday the Taliban put out a statement acknowledging independence day and the defeat of the British empire as well as the decade-long Russian occupation that ended in 1989.

"It is a matter of great pride for Afghans that their country is on the verge of independence from the American occupation today," it added.

