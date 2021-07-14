1h ago

add bookmark

PICS | Demolition near Delhi feared leaving 100 000 Indian villagers homeless

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Demolition drive carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad on its land in Khori village located in the Aravali belt on July 8, 2021 in Faridabad, India (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)
Demolition drive carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad on its land in Khori village located in the Aravali belt on July 8, 2021 in Faridabad, India (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)
  • An Indian court ordered the removal of trespasser's from the Khori village.
  • The eviction could leave 100 000 people homeless.
  • The homes were built illegally on protected forest land.

Indian authorities began demolishing hundreds of homes in a village on the outskirts of New Delhi on Wednesday, in a move that housing activists said could leave 100 000 people homeless.

India's top court last month ordered the removal of "encroachers including by forcible eviction" from Khori village, which is home to about 10 000 families of informal workers, including street food vendors, cleaners and tuk-tuk drivers.

Their homes were built illegally on protected forest land, which is part of the Aravalli mountain range that stretches nearly 700km through northern and western India.

About 300 homes were razed on Wednesday amid monsoon rains by the municipality of Faridabad district in Haryana state, according to activists at the site, and thousands more are set to be destroyed before the Supreme Court deadline of 19 July.

FARIDABAD, INDIA - JULY 8: Residents break down du
Residents break down during a demolition drive carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad on its land in Khori village located in the Aravali belt on July 8, 2021 in Faridabad, India. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

"We don't have anywhere to go. We will get drenched here. I have small children," one woman - who was not named - told local news channel NDTV after her home of 15 years was demolished.

Neither district authorities nor local police responded to requests for comment.

ALSO READ | Death toll from lightning strikes in India rises to 76

The demolition drive started a day after the state announced a rehabilitation plan that would make residents eligible to live in low-cost flats if they met certain criteria, such as having an annual family income of less than 300 000 rupees.

Under the plan, 2 000 rupees will be given to the residents to rent alternative housing for a period of six months.

Housing campaigners criticised the release of the plan one day before the demolition, and urged the government to conduct a survey to identify beneficiaries, give them ample time to prove their claims, and also link people to welfare schemes for work.

FARIDABAD, INDIA JUNE 30: Police detaining a woma
Police detaining a woman from among residents demonstrating against the demolition of their homes built on Aravalli land in Khori village, on June 30, 2021 in Faridabad, India. (Photo by Subhash Sharma/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

"Within 24 hours of just announcing the plan, you destroy the homes? What kind of welfare state is this?," said Nirmal Gorana, member of the Khori Mazdoor Awas Sangharsh Samiti, an organisation representing the interests of residents.

"You cannot uproot them and leave them to die in a pandemic," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation from Khori.

India's coronavirus caseload of nearly 31 million infections is the world's second-highest behind the United States. The United Nations last year said access to adequate housing was the "front line defence against the Covid-19 outbreak".

ALSO READ | India supercharged its economy 30 years ago. Covid-19 unravelled it in months

Video footage posted on Twitter by district authorities showed an earthmover bulldozing and demolishing homes, with bricks and corrugated tin roofs crashing down as police in riot gear and residents looked on.

In a similar case, the Supreme Court last September ordered the demolition of tens of thousands of shacks alongside railway tracks in Delhi.

FARIDABAD, INDIA - JULY 8: Security personnel depl
Security personnel deployed during a demolition drive carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad on its land in Khori village located in the Aravali belt on July 8, 2021 in Faridabad, India. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Nearly 15 million people in India live under the threat of displacement, according to the Housing and Land Rights Network (HLRN) that compiles an annual record of evictions.

Last year, at least 20 000 people were evicted between 16 March and 31 July according to the HLRN data, despite court orders that banned such actions during lockdowns to contain Covid-19.

"(Forced evictions) result in people being pushed into extreme poverty and as such pose a risk to the right to life," said Choudhary AZ Kabir of the Human Rights Law Network.

"Residents of Khori village are being pushed into destitution."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
india
Lottery
Lucky Tuesday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Pre-schools moving to Department of Education management is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Long overdue and much anticipated
19% - 1707 votes
A lot of empty promises
10% - 870 votes
A disaster waiting to happen
72% - 6502 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
view
Rand - Dollar
14.49
+1.7%
Rand - Pound
20.09
+1.2%
Rand - Euro
17.15
+1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.84
+1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.1%
Gold
1,827.67
+1.1%
Silver
26.24
+1.0%
Palladium
2,829.57
-0.1%
Platinum
1,131.87
+2.0%
Brent Crude
76.49
+1.8%
Top 40
61,754
+1.3%
All Share
67,898
+1.2%
Resource 10
67,966
+1.5%
Industrial 25
87,744
+1.6%
Financial 15
12,880
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing

9h ago

Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing
Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo

11h ago

Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo
Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'

13 Jul

Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when...

13 Jul

SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when you wear green and gold'
SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics

12 Jul

SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics
WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo

12 Jul

WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo
New African record the boost Simbine needed

11 Jul

New African record the boost Simbine needed
Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th

09 Jul

Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th
Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed

08 Jul

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed
'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record

08 Jul

'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record
Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics

08 Jul

Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics
Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream

07 Jul

Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream
Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary

07 Jul

Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary
SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini

07 Jul

SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini
Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal

06 Jul

Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal
Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary

06 Jul

Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary
Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad

06 Jul

Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21193.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo