1h ago

add bookmark

PICS | George Floyd's family, Al Sharpton take the knee outside court as murder trial starts

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Lawyer Ben Crump quietly switched knees. The Reverend Al Sharpton needed some assistance. For eight minutes and 46 seconds on Monday relatives and lawyers of George Floyd took a knee to mark how long a white policeman knelt on the neck of the African American, who died of asphyxiation.

Their protest began at 08:46 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the US city where Derek Chauvin, 44, is on trial for murder and manslaughter after allegedly pinning Floyd - on his stomach, with his hands cuffed behind his back - to the ground.

In bystander footage Floyd can be heard pleading that he cannot breathe and loses consciousness. A coroner later ruled that he suffocated to death.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 29: Attorney Ben Crump (C)
Attorney Ben Crump takes a knee with members of George Floyds family and Reverend Al Sharpton for 8 minutes and 46 seconds outside the Hennepin County Government Center.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 29: Attorney Ben Crump (L)
Attorney Ben Crump counts off 8 minutes, as he takes a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds with members of George Floyds family and Rev. Al Sharpton.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 29: Rev. Al Sharpton speak
Rev. Al Sharpton speaks during a news conference outside the Hennepin County Government Center.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 29: Attorney Ben Crump (C)
Attorney Ben Crump leads members of George Floyds family to an entrance outside the Hennepin County Government Center.

"We take it, a knee, for eight minutes and 46 seconds. And we want you to think up during that time, why Chauvin didn't in that time get his knee out," Sharpton, a longtime civil rights activist, told media.

READ | George Floyd: Jury shown graphic footage of alleged murder

The video of Floyd's death went viral, and his killing sparked a historic wave of anger in the United States and around the world against racism and police brutality against minorities.

Sharpton and Crump, who specialises in police brutality cases against African Americans, had gathered alongside Floyd's brothers and his nephew in the square across from the court house where opening arguments in the extraordinary trial began Monday.

Crump pointed to American football player Colin Kaepernick, who was the first person to take a knee - during the national anthem at a game in 2016 - to protest police violence again black people.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
george floydusblack lives mattercourts
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 3313 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1000 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 4018 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.93
(-0.4)
GBP/ZAR
20.54
(-0.9)
EUR/ZAR
17.57
(-0.5)
AUD/ZAR
11.39
(-0.5)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-0.2)
Gold
1,710.46
(-1.3)
Silver
24.62
(-1.7)
Platinum
1,173.99
(-1.1)
Brent Crude
64.57
(+4.2)
Palladium
2,529.21
(-5.5)
All Share
67,089
(+0.4)
Top 40
61,444
(+0.3)
Financial 15
12,446
(+2.5)
Industrial 25
88,427
(+0.6)
Resource 10
66,932
(-0.8)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

19 Mar

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo