1h ago

add bookmark

PICS | Julian Assange gets married in UK high-security jail

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Richard Assange, father of Julian Assange, walks with his son's partner Stella Moris (centre) as they leave from Belmarsh Prison in London.
Richard Assange, father of Julian Assange, walks with his son's partner Stella Moris (centre) as they leave from Belmarsh Prison in London.
JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange married his long-term partner Stella Moris inside a British high-security prison on Wednesday at a small ceremony attended by just four guests, two official witnesses and two guards.

Assange is being held in jail while US authorities seek his extradition to face trial on 18 counts relating to WikiLeaks' release of vast troves of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables more than a decade ago.

"I am very happy and very sad. I love Julian with all my heart, and I wish he were here," Moris said outside the gates of Belmarsh prison following the ceremony.

Stella Moris, partner of WikiLeaks founder Julian
Stella Moris poses for photographs outside of Belmarsh Prison.

The 50-year-old Australian, who denies any wrongdoing, has been in the southeast London jail since 2019, and before that was holed up in the Ecuadorean Embassy in the British capital for seven years.

While living at the embassy he fathered two children with Moris, a lawyer more than a decade his junior, whom he met in 2011 when she started work on his legal team. Their relationship began in 2015.

The registrar-led nuptials took place during visiting hours at the prison, where some of Britain's most notorious criminals have served sentences, including child murderer Ian Huntley. Afterwards, the guests were asked to leave immediately.

Stella Moris, partner of WikiLeaks founder Julian
Stella Moris poses for photographs as she cuts her wedding cake outside of Belmarsh Prison.

For the occasion, Moris wore a lilac satin wedding dress and Assange a kilt - a nod to his family ties to Scotland - which were created by British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, who has campaigned against his extradition.

The bridal dress featured an inscription of a personal message from Westwood, and the long veil was embroidered with words such as "valiant", "relentless" and "free enduring love".


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What would you like to see happen to Covid-19 regulations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
All regulations lifted
66% - 3316 votes
All regulations lifted, but masks should stay
28% - 1427 votes
Tougher regulations
5% - 271 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: How to recognise the signs of a teen close to breaking point

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: How to recognise the signs of a teen close to breaking point
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.76
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.50
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
16.24
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.06
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Gold
1,938.73
+0.9%
Silver
25.09
+1.3%
Palladium
2,520.50
+1.1%
Platinum
1,021.00
-0.4%
Brent Crude
115.48
-0.1%
Top 40
68,235
-1.3%
All Share
74,838
-1.2%
Resource 10
83,273
+0.4%
Industrial 25
80,961
-3.3%
Financial 15
17,110
+0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22077.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo