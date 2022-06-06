39m ago

add bookmark

PICS | Man chains his neck to the US Supreme Court fence in protest over abortion rights

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Abortion rights activist Guido Reichstadter chains himself to a security fence in front of the US Supreme Court.
Abortion rights activist Guido Reichstadter chains himself to a security fence in front of the US Supreme Court.
Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty

An abortion rights protester on Monday chained himself to a perimeter fence set up outside the US Supreme Court to protest its expected decision overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling that legalized the procedure nationwide.

The man, who secured a heavy-duty U-shaped bicycle lock around his neck, chanted "Overturn Roe? Hell no!" as a group of anti-abortion protesters marched and shouted back at him, carrying signs with slogans including "Protection at Conception."

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 6: Abortion-rights activist
Abortion rights activist Guido Reichstadter is confronted and detained by Supreme Court Police officers after chaining himself to a security fence.

The man remained secured to the fence for about 15 minutes until he was removed by authorities. He held up a green bandana with the address of an abortion rights group's website. In a video on the group's Twitter feed, the man identified himself as Guido Reichstadter of Miami and said he was there because Americans' rights were coming under attack.

"I'm doing this as the first step, kind of like throwing down the gauntlet, the first step in a call to the people of America who support abortion rights - and that's the vast majority of us - to step out of inaction and passivity and sitting back and to enter nonviolent resistance," he said.

A pro choice activist is detained by Supreme Court
A pro choice activist is detained by Supreme Court Police officers after chaining himself to a security fence in front of the US Supreme Court.

The ruling in the case, involving Republican-backed abortion restrictions in Mississippi, is expected by the end of June.

Abortion rights battles have been flaring around the country since a draft opinion powered by the Supreme Court's conservative majority that would overturn the landmark decision was leaked last month.

Such a ruling would enable states to outlaw abortion, a goal of many Republican elected officials and religious conservatives.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
us
Lottery
Super Sunday for one Daily Lotto winner!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 6235 votes
No
53% - 6905 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.43
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.35
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.50
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.11
+0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.2%
Gold
1,843.01
-1.1%
Silver
22.09
-0.0%
Palladium
2,008.00
-0.8%
Platinum
1,033.50
+2.1%
Brent Crude
119.72
+1.8%
Top 40
64,536
+0.3%
All Share
71,120
+0.3%
Resource 10
76,451
+1.1%
Industrial 25
78,118
+0.7%
Financial 15
16,254
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

6h ago

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo