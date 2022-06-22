22 Jun

add bookmark

PICS | Prince William unveils statue to recognise UK's 'Windrush' generation

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The National Windrush Monument created by Jamaican artist Basil Watson is unveiled at Waterloo Station in London.
The National Windrush Monument created by Jamaican artist Basil Watson is unveiled at Waterloo Station in London.
JOHN SIBLEY / POOL / AFP
  • Prince William has unveiled a new monument to recognise the "Windrush" generation of Carribbean migrants.
  • A three metre statue was unveiled on Wednesday.
  • It can be found at London's Waterloo station.

Prince William on Wednesday unveiled a new national monument to the "Windrush" generation of Caribbean migrants who moved to Britain following World War II, praising their "immense contribution" to national life.

The 12-foot (3.65-metre) bronze statue, which depicts a man, woman and child standing on top of suitcases, will greet millions of rail commuters at London's Waterloo station.

"Over the past seven decades, the Windrush Generation's role in the fabric of our national life has been immense," said William.

"Every part of British life is better for the half a million men and women of the Windrush Generation.

"I want to say a profound thank you to every member of that generation, and the generations that have followed," he added.

The decision to erect a monument followed a scandal that first emerged in 2017 and caused much soul-searching about racism past and present in Britain.

Britains Prince William (3rdL), Duke of Cambridge,
Britains Prince William (third from the left), Britains Catherine (second-left), Duchess of Cambridge, Baroness Floella Benjamin (right), Windrush passengers Alford Gardner (centre) and John Richards.

Campaigners revealed that thousands of Britons of Caribbean origin, who arrived legally between 1948 and the early 1970s, had been wrongly detained or deported under the government's hardline immigration policies.

The government then announced that "Windrush Day" would be celebrated each year on June 22, and that it was contributing 1 million ($1.22 million) in funding for a national statue.

Jamaican artist Basil Watson was chosen by a Windrush Commemoration Committee from an initial long list of 16 artists to create the work.

Watson said the monument recognised the "dreams and aspirations, courage and dignity, skills and talents" of the Windrush generation.

Britains Catherine (L), Duchess of Cambridge, spea
Britain's Catherine (left), Duchess of Cambridge, speaks with Windrush passenger John Richards.

"My parents, along with a great many others, took the long arduous voyage from the Caribbean with very little or nothing other than their aspirations, their courage and a promise of opportunity for advancement.

"This monument tells that story of hope, determination, a strong belief in selves and a vison for the future," he added.

Watson's own parents were members of the Windrush generation and he spent part of his childhood in Britain.

The community is named after the MV Empire Windrush ship, one of the vessels that brought workers from Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and other islands to help fill post-war UK labour shortages during that period.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
42% - 1635 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
21% - 799 votes
Only certain circumstances
37% - 1433 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.93
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.53
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.78
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.01
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,822.61
0.0%
Silver
20.91
-0.2%
Palladium
1,866.50
+1.2%
Platinum
915.50
+0.7%
Brent Crude
110.05
-1.5%
Top 40
59,019
0.0%
All Share
65,295
0.0%
Resource 10
64,515
0.0%
Industrial 25
74,589
0.0%
Financial 15
15,330
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22171.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo