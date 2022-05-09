10m ago

add bookmark

PICS | Russian ambassador to Poland splattered with red liquid as he tried to lay wreath for Victory Day

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev wipes his eye after being splattered with a red substance in Warsaw on Monday.
Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev wipes his eye after being splattered with a red substance in Warsaw on Monday.
Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP
  • Russia's ambassador to Poland was splattered with a red liquid by protesters in Warsaw.
  • The ambassador was trying to lay a wreath in Warsaw to mark Victory Day.
  • The day is a celebration to commemorate the Soviet defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

The Russian ambassador to Poland was splattered with a red substance by pro-Ukraine activists in Warsaw on Monday when he tried to lay a wreath to mark Victory Day.

Victory Day is celebrated annually on 9 May to commemorate the Soviet defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. This year's events are taking place as Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine enters its third month.

"In Warsaw, during the laying of a wreath at the cemetery of Soviet soldiers, an attack was carried out on the Russian ambassador to Poland, Sergei Andreev, and the Russian diplomats accompanying him," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram.

"The admirers of neo-Nazism have again shown their faces," she said, repeating Russia's assertion that it is fighting neo-Nazis in Ukraine.

READ | SA abstains from voting on UN General Assembly resolution demanding Russia withdraw from Ukraine

Chanting "fascists" and brandishing the national flag, pro-Ukraine activists blocked the ambassador's way as he walked toward the mausoleum, preventing him from laying his wreath, according to an AFP photographer at the scene.

Several individuals then threw a red substance on his face and clothes, and also splattered some of the men in his entourage.

After wiping his face with his hand, Andreev said "I am proud of my country and my president".

Russian Ambassador to Poland, Ambassador Sergey An
Russian Ambassador to Poland, Ambassador Sergey Andreev splattered with red liquid in Warsaw.

Andreev told Russian news agency RIA Novosti that he was not seriously harmed in the attack, adding that the red substance was some sort of syrup.

The Russian embassy had planned to hold an official ceremony at the site but cancelled after a negative response from Warsaw's mayor and the foreign ministry.

But Andreev still showed up with his wreath, as did individual Russians throughout the morning, while pro-Ukrainian protesters held up a big sign that said "criminals" and displayed photos of the war-torn country.

Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said after the incident that "Polish authorities did not recommend that the Russian ambassador lay flowers on 9 May in Warsaw".

"The police made it possible for the ambassador to drive away safely," he added.

Kaminski also tweeted that the activists had gathered there legally to protest "Russian aggression in Ukraine, where every day the crime of genocide takes place."

poland
Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev during a protest during a laying wreath ceremony at the Soviet soldier war mausoleum in Warsaw.

"The emotions of the Ukrainian women - who took part in the demonstration and whose husbands are courageously fighting to defend their homeland - are understandable," he added.

Russia's foreign ministry said it had protested to Polish officials "their indulgence of young neo-Nazis".

"Russia has demanded that Poland organise without delay the wreath-laying ceremony while providing complete security in the face of all sorts of provocations," it said in a statement.

Poland has accepted hundreds of thousands of refugees from neighbouring Ukraine since Moscow sent troops into the country on 24 February.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
polandrussiaukraineworld war 2diplomacyprotests
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 10232 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4460 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.21
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
20.02
-1.3%
Rand - Euro
17.10
-1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.37
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.1%
Gold
1,867.84
-0.8%
Silver
21.96
-1.8%
Palladium
2,058.50
+0.3%
Platinum
953.00
-1.2%
Brent Crude
112.39
+1.3%
Top 40
60,169
-1.8%
All Share
66,777
-1.8%
Resource 10
71,034
-2.5%
Industrial 25
73,623
-1.4%
Financial 15
15,061
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

07 May

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first

07 May

Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first
Raped, tortured and kidnapped as a child - Congolese war refugee overcomes odds to...

07 May

Raped, tortured and kidnapped as a child - Congolese war refugee overcomes odds to graduate from NMU
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22125.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo