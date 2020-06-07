2h ago

add bookmark

PICS | 'Say her name': Balloons released to honour Breonna Taylor

Butterflies followed by hundreds of blue, silver and white balloons, many reading "Happy Birthday", speckled the sky over Louisville, Kentucky's Metro Hall on Saturday, part in celebration of the life of Breonna Taylor, and part in protest against the police killing of the young black woman earlier this year.

READ | 'Time for a change': Anti-racism protesters march across US

Taylor would have turned 27 years old on Friday. She was killed by police on 13 March in a raid on her home. She was asleep when they barged in.

"[Breonna] was a very just person. She was a person who would love you even if she didn't know [you]. She embraced every single person who she encountered," Katrina Smith, Taylor's cousin, told hundreds gathered in sweltering heat in downtown Louisville during Saturday's vigil.

"We are out here celebrating her life, her birthday, 27 years old," Smith said. "She hadn't lived a full life, but she's going to live through each and every one of us."

Taylor's name, along with that of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last month, has been at the forefront of mass protests against police brutality that have gripped much of the US for nearly two weeks.

People gather with balloons for a vigil in memory
People gather with balloons for a vigil in memory of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky. (Brett Carlsen, Getty Images via AFP)
People gather with balloons for a vigil in memory
People gather with balloons for a vigil in memory of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky. (Brett Carlsen, Getty Images via AFP)
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer speaks to a group ga
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer speaks to a group gathered for a vigil in memory of Breonna Taylor. (Brett Carlsen, Getty Images via AFP)
People look at chalk portraits of George Floyd and
People look at chalk portraits of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor on the steps of the Colorado State Capitol as people protest their deaths. (Michael Ciaglo, Getty Images via AFP)
Protesters ride aboard a vehicle with a smoke mach
Protesters ride aboard a vehicle with a smoke machine, with a sign reading 'Justice for Breonna', during a peaceful demonstration against racism and police brutality on Hollywood Boulevard.

Justice has not been served

While it has been almost three months since police killed Taylor, who was a Louisville emergency room technician, her family and friends, and thousands of protesters, say justice has not been served.

The three white officers involved in the shooting remain on the force: They were placed on administrative reassignment, pending an investigation.

Those officers barged into Taylor's home in plain-clothes to serve a "no-knock" warrant but ended up exchanging fire with her boyfriend, who said he believed someone had broken into the residence. Taylor was shot eight times.

Although Louisville officials have placed limits on the use of "no-knock" warrants and proposed regulations, the moves fall short of the outright ban Taylor's family has demanded.

As protesters rallied against police brutality in Louisville last week, they added the name of another black man to their list of chants: David McAtee.

The 53-year-old was shot dead as police and National Guard troops reportedly attempted to enforce a city-wide curfew at his barbecue restaurant.

Police say McAtee fired the first shot, but video suggests that officers launched pepper balls before McAtee used his weapon.

A lawyer for McAtee's family reportedly said a video released by police raises "more questions than answers". The officers involved did not have their body cams turned on at the time of the incident.

"I keep thinking David McAtee, I keep thinking George Floyd, I keep thinking Eric Garner. I keep thinking Breonna Taylor," said Sadiqa Reynolds, president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League, after leading Saturday's crowd in a rendition of the Happy Birthday song.

"It's too much. It's too much," Reynolds said. "This community will forever stand until those officers are brought to justice."

Protesters

Saturday's vigil brought many who have been protesting for more than a week across Louisville, demanding justice for Taylor, but several who had not been at any demonstrations before.

After the butterfly and balloon release, the community shared pizza and water. A marching band played in the background. And kids drew rainbows and birthday messages with sidewalk chalk next to a makeshift memorial for Taylor.

"I have an older sister. We are really close and it could have easily been her," said Louisville resident Janna Tyson.

"Not only did y'all just kill a black woman - a person of colour, but you took a precious soul from her family," said Tyson, 20.

Briyana Lauderdale, 22, travelled about two hours from Bowling Green, Kentucky, to Louisville, where she grew up, to participate in the protests.

"I am not only protesting for Breonna Taylor and George Floyd," said Lauderdale.

"I'm also protesting for my family and friends, and everyone in the black community," she added. "I am justice for all the black community in general, and the names we don't even know."

For Taylor's family, they said it is important to keep her name at the forefront, not giving up until justice is served.

"Keep your name in her mouth," Smith, Taylor's cousin, said. "As long as we keep her name in our mouths, she is going to continue to live."

Related Links
'Time for a change': Anti-racism protesters march across US
George Floyd killing opened deep wounds for all of us: Ramaphosa
WATCH | 'Burn down racism': global protests spread over George Floyd's death
Read more on:
us
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Is your job on the line because daycare centres are still closed?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, there is no one to care for my children otherwise
43% - 350 votes
Yes, my kids are too distracting to work from home
14% - 114 votes
No, my children's other parent takes care of them
7% - 60 votes
No, I am managing to juggle both
35% - 283 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.81
(-0.26)
ZAR/GBP
21.34
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.02
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.73
(-0.21)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.60)
Gold
1681.70
(+0.13)
Silver
17.39
(+0.17)
Platinum
815.55
(+0.35)
Brent Crude
41.90
(+5.78)
Palladium
1949.00
(+0.59)
All Share
54722.38
(+2.85)
Top 40
50199.80
(+2.79)
Financial 15
11467.53
(+4.66)
Industrial 25
74264.52
(+2.52)
Resource 10
49969.31
(+2.29)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20158.10) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo