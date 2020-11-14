37m ago

PICS | Trump loyalists gather in Washington, claiming election fraud

Supporters of US President Donald Trump rally in Washington, DC, on 14 November 2020.
  • US President Donald Trump supporters have gathered in in Washington, DC rallied to push the discredited theory that fraud denied him rightful victory in the election.
  • In pictures, banners of "Stop The Steal," "Million MAGA March" and "Women for America First" were out in full swing.
  • The US president acknowledged the support and even suggested he might "stop by and say hello" at rallies.

Donald Trump supporters rallied in Washington on Saturday to push the discredited theory that fraud denied him rightful victory in the election, though turnout for the protest was uncertain as further results cemented the president's defeat.

Trump expressed his thanks and suggested he might "stop by and say hello" at rallies held under the banners of "Stop The Steal," "Million MAGA March" and "Women for America First."

Right-wing militia groups such as the Proud Boys also planned to hold rallies, prompting a large security presence in the capital to prevent clashes with separate anti-Trump events that were scheduled outside the Supreme Court.

"The whole system's rigged... in the way that the information is getting to the people, it's filtered through these channels that makes it so that the truth never actually gets out," said marcher Darion Schaublin, 26, who drove to Washington from Columbus, Ohio.

"There is a good chance... he is not going to have a second term - and I'm not sure of the legitimacy of that."

The final two undeclared states were called on Friday by US television networks - with Democrat challenger Joe Biden winning the former Republican stronghold of Georgia in an extremely close race, and Trump getting North Carolina.

trump supporters marching in Washingshot
Supporters cheer as the motorcade carrying US President Donald Trump passes by Freedom Plaza in Washington, DC on 14 November 2020.
Trump supporters marching in Washington, DC
The latest tallies gave Biden a solid overall final win in the state-by-state Electoral College that decides the presidency, with 306 votes against Trump's 232. Two hundred seventy votes are required for election.

President Trump continues to impede Biden's ability to prepare for his transition ahead of inauguration on 20 January and has filed numerous lawsuits - so far unsuccessfully - to challenge vote counts around the country.

On Friday, a judge in Michigan issued another rejection of Republican claims of fraud.

'Time will tell'

Trump said on Friday that "time will tell" if he remains president, in a momentary slip of his unprecedented refusal to concede his election defeat and help Biden prepare to take power.

The US president broke his silence after a week without on-camera comments, speaking at a Rose Garden event to herald the imminent authorization of a coronavirus vaccine.

During a short speech about the vaccine work, Trump insisted that he would never again call for a lockdown to curb the virus's spread.

US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump arrives to deliver an update on Operation Warp Speed in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC on 13 November 2020.
Then he added, "Whatever happens in the future, who knows which administration it will be, I guess time will tell."

The hint of doubt came despite him continuing to claim that mass fraud - for which no evidence has been produced - robbed him of victory in the 3 November election.

Despite his own intelligence officials' declaration on Thursday that the election was "the most secure in American history," Trump and his right-wing media allies show no sign of giving up their quest to get the results overturned.

"President Trump believes he will be President Trump, have a second term," spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said on Fox News.

Biden is steadily preparing for power, with many world leaders congratulating him on his victory.

China was the latest nation on board, with a foreign ministry spokesman saying, "We express our congratulations."

