Pilot killed after trainer jet crashes in Italy

A pilot died after a Leonardo trainer aircraft crashed in mountains north of Lake Como on Wednesday, the Italian aerospace and defence giant said.

The M-346 jet, intended for military pilot training, went down near the town of Colico at the lake's north eastern side at midday.

The victim was British, newspapers Corriere della Sera and La Repubblica reported, although AFP could not immediately confirm this.

"The cause of the accident is under investigation. Unfortunately, the rescue teams arriving at the site of the accident ascertained the loss of one of the two pilots," said Leonardo in a statement.

Corriere said the plane had been conducting a test before being delivered to Italy's airforce.

The two pilots ejected before the plane crashed at an altitude of about 2 500 metres, it reported.

The surviving pilot, an Italian, was taken to hospital with facial trauma, the paper said.

